State Police Obtain Arrest Warrants for Maryland Pair Following Retail Theft Spree and Attempted Robbery

Date Posted: Friday, July 31st, 2026

The Delaware State Police obtained arrest warrants for 37-year-old Matthew Osborne and 25-year-old Haley Barton, both of North East, Maryland, following a series of retail thefts and an attempted robbery that occurred at multiple businesses in Newark and Bear.

On June 29, 2026, at approximately 2:20 p.m., troopers responded to Home Depot, located at 2000 Peoples Plaza in Bear, for a reported shoplifting. The investigation determined that Barton loaded a shopping cart with more than $800 worth of power tools and equipment before fleeing to a pickup truck driven by Osborne. Customers followed Barton and recorded the incident, prompting her to abandon most of the stolen merchandise before the pair fled the area.

On July 9, 2026, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Osborne entered the ShopRite located at 700 Plaza Drive in Newark and filled a shopping cart with more than $260 worth of merchandise before fleeing to a pickup truck driven by Barton.

On the evening of July 12, 2026, Osborne and Barton entered Lowe’s, located at 3000 Ogletown Road in Newark, where they worked together to steal more than $930 worth of power tools and equipment before fleeing in their pickup truck.

After leaving Lowe’s, the pair went to the ShopRite located at 19 Chestnut Hill Plaza in Newark. Osborne entered the store first and filled a shopping cart with more than $470 worth of merchandise before walking out. Barton then entered the store to retrieve the cart. As she attempted to push the merchandise outside, the cart’s anti-theft wheels locked, and the pair fled without the stolen items.

Later that evening, Osborne returned to the ShopRite located at 700 Plaza Drive, where he stole more than $240 worth of merchandise before fleeing in the pickup truck.

On July 16, 2026, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Osborne and Barton entered Cabela’s, located at 1100 Christiana Mall Road in Newark, and stole multiple airsoft rifles valued at more than $560 before fleeing in their pickup truck.

On July 23, 2026, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the pair returned to Lowe’s at 3000 Ogletown Road, where they stole more than $340 worth of power tools and equipment before leaving the area in their vehicle.

On July 27, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Barton entered the ShopRite located at 19 Chestnut Hill Road and loaded a shopping cart with over $200 worth of merchandise. Store employees recognized Barton and attempted to stop her as she exited the store without paying. During the ensuing struggle, Barton pepper sprayed an employee while Osborne entered to assist with her escape.

Through investigative efforts, troopers and detectives assigned to the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit linked Osborne and Barton to each of these incidents and obtained warrants for their arrests.

On July 29, 2026, Osborne and Barton were arrested in North East, Maryland. Upon their extradition to Delaware, they will be charged with the following offenses:

Matthew Osborne:

Attempted to Commit Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony) – 4 counts

Attempted to Commit Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony) – 4 counts

Theft Organized Retail Crime – 4 counts

Attempted to Commit Theft Organized Retail Crime

Shoplifting Under $1500

Conspiracy Third Degree – 3 counts

Haley Barton:

Attempted to Commit Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony) – 4 counts

Attempted to Commit Possession of Shoplifters Tools (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony) – 4 counts

Carry a Concealed Dangerous Instrument

Theft Organized Retail Crime – 4 counts

Attempted to Commit Theft Organized Retail Crime

Shoplifting Under $1500

Conspiracy Third Degree – 3 counts

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.