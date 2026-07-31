Attorney General Hanaway Announces Record Month for Missouri 811 Enforcement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office announced that July marked the largest month on record for 2026 in Missouri 811, formerly known as Missouri One Call System, enforcement cases, underscoring the office’s commitment to protecting public safety and ensuring compliance with Missouri’s underground facility safety laws.

“Our strong enforcement results reflect our continued dedication to keeping Missouri communities safe,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Every enforcement action serves as a reminder that following the Missouri 811 law prevents dangerous and costly accidents. The consequences can be deadly, and our office will continue prioritizing compliance and holding violators accountable.”

Missouri law requires that excavators notify Missouri 811 by calling 8-1-1 before conducting excavation and digging activities. Always remember to call before you dig. This process helps prevent damage to underground utilities, protects critical infrastructure, and safeguards workers and communities. The Attorney General’s Office enforces violations of these requirements as part of its underground facility safety responsibilities.

Since January, the Attorney General’s Office has collected more than $100,000 in settlements and has doubled enforcement efforts from this time last year. In July, the office secured settlements with 15 companies for violations of Missouri’s One Call law:

• Syler Construction, Inc

• Eastwood Excavation, LLC

• Rain Man Irrigation

• R&K Excavation, Inc

• MTD Construction, LLC

• Forefront Enterprises, LLC

• Precision Boring Technology, Inc.

• Dirks Heavy Contractors, LLC

• Southern Missouri Construction

• Land Escapes, Inc.

• Next Solutions, LLC

• Davis Excavating Company, LLC

• ATS Contractors, LLC

• Marina dOr, LLC

• Nimmo Construction Company, LLC

“Summer is the busiest season for construction, renovation and landscaping projects, which means more digging across Missouri,” said Steven Reed, Consumer Protection Section Chief Counsel. “When contractors fail to call before they dig, they put workers, neighborhoods and critical utilities at risk. These enforcement actions show our commitment to ensuring that every excavation follows the law so we can prevent avoidable accidents.”

Funds collected through Missouri 811 enforcement help support education and compliance programs designed to reduce excavation-related damage to underground utilities. Companies with violations are required to undergo Missouri 811 retraining.

If you would like to report a suspected violation of the Missouri Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention Act, please call the Attorney General’s Office at 573-751-3321.

For more information about Missouri’s pipeline safety and Missouri 811 enforcement program, visit the Attorney General’s Office website at: https://ago.mo.gov/get-help/programs-services-from-a-z/pipeline-safety/.