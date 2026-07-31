California Approves Additional Firefighting Resources to Nine Counties Ahead of Heat and Fire Weather

As elevated fire weather conditions continue across California, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has prepositioned additional firefighting resources to Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Inyo, Kings, El Dorado, Fresno, Riverside, Mono, and Tulare counties to strengthen local response capabilities ahead of increased wildfire potential.

Beginning Friday, July 31, at 6 a.m., Cal OES will strategically deploy 30 fire engines, five dozers, two helicopters, and approximately 230 personnel through the morning of Monday, August 3.

“Preparation is one of our most effective tools during periods of high heat and heightened fire danger,” said Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “By strategically positioning personnel and equipment before critical fire weather arrives, we can support faster initial attack, strengthen statewide readiness, and help protect lives and communities.”

The deployment comes as California experiences extreme heat and seasonally elevated fire weather conditions driven by hot temperatures, low humidity, and periods of gusty winds.

Prepositioning resources allows Cal OES to work alongside local fire agencies to strategically stage firefighting assets in areas where wildfire risk is expected to increase, improving response times and helping local agencies contain fires before they become large incidents. The staging locations and response assignments of these resources are at the direction of local fire officials.

Californians Can Help Reduce Wildfire Risk

Everyone can take steps to prepare and reduce the risk of starting a fire, including:

Prepare a wildfire action plan , including planning evacuation routes and packing a go-bag with essentials.

Avoid activities that can create sparks, especially during the hottest and windiest parts of the day.

Sign up for local emergency alerts to stay informed about changing conditions.

Visit CalHeatScore.CalEPA.ca.gov to find heat safety information specific to your area.

For more information on fire safety and general preparedness, visit Ready.ca.gov .

With hot, dry, and windy conditions in the forecast, Cal OES is placing additional firefighters and equipment in El Dorado, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Inyo, Mono, Riverside, San Bernardino Counties, in addition to resources prepositioned in Los Angeles County. These supportive efforts help local fire departments respond more quickly if a wildfire starts.

Preposition information as of Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9 a.m.

Region I: 2 Prepositions

Los Angeles County

5 OES Engines

1 Local Government Hand crew

1 Local Government Dozer

1 Local Government Water tender

1 Local Government Helicopter with crew

1 Local Government Dispatcher

Start Date: 07/31/26 0600 End Date: 08/03/26 0600

Los Angeles County

5 Local Government Engines

1 Local Government Water tender

1 Local Government Helicopter

1 Local Government Hand crew

1 Local Government Dozer

1 Local Government Dispatcher

Start Date: 07/31/26 0800 End Date: 08/03/26 0800

Region IV: 1 Preposition

El Dorado County

2 Local Government Engines

3 Local Government Water Tenders

Start Date: 08/01/26 0800 End Date: 08/04/26 0800

Region V: 3 Prepositions

Fresno County

1 Local Government Dozer

1 Local Government Dispatcher

Start Date: 07/31/26 0800 End Date: 08/03/26 0800

Kings County

3 Local Government Engines

1 Local Government Water tender

1 Local Government Dozer

1 Local Government Dispatcher

Start Date: 07/31/26 0800 End Date: 08/03/26 0800

Tulare County

1 Local Government Hand crew

1 Local Government Dispatcher State Date: 07/31/26 0800 End Date: 08/03/26 0800

Region VI: 3 Prepositions

Inyo County

5 Local Government Engines

1 Local Government Water tender

Start Date: 07/31/26 0600 End Date: 08/03/26 0600

Riverside County

3 OES Engines 2 Local Government Engines

1 Local Government Hand Crew

1 Local Government Water Tender

1 Local Government Overhead

State Date: 07/31/26 0800 End Date: 08/03/26 0800

San Bernadino County

5 Local Government Engines

1 Local Government Dozer

1 Local Government Water Tender

1 Local Government Hand crew

2 Local Government Dispatchers State Date: 07/31/26 0800 End Date: 08/03/26 0800

Mono County

4 Local Government Engines

2 Local Government Water Tenders

State Date: 07/31/26 1200 End Date: 08/03/2026 0800

Prepositioned Resources

8 Cal OES Engines

26 Local Government Engines

11 Local Government Water Tenders

5 Local Government Dozers

2 Local Government Helicopters

5 Local Government Hand Crews

7 Local Government Dispatchers

1 Local Government Overhead

*This information is based on requested resources by the Operational Areas and were approved by Fire Chief Brian Marshall for Preposition. The resources listed are subject to the Operational Areas ability to fill based upon resource availability and may be subject to change.