Pinealage Launches Globally on iOS and Android for In-Person Meditation Groups

Pinealage Group Meditation in New York Park Pinealage App

Pinealage launches on iOS and Android to bring meditation out of the screen and into parks, squares and community spaces

Most wellness apps are measured by the time people spend inside them. We would rather be measured by the time people spend outside, with each other.” — Gonzalo Arce

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinealage launches globally on iOS and Android to bring meditation out of the screen and into parks, squares and community spaces

Most wellness apps are designed to keep people engaged with a screen. Pinealage is designed to make them close it.

Now available globally on iOS and Android, Pinealage helps people who live near one another form small, in-person meditation groups. Rather than offering another catalogue of guided recordings, courses or daily streaks, the app connects nearby users who want to meditate at similar times and helps them meet in a public place.

Once a group is formed, Pinealage proposes a meeting point and opens a private chat so participants can confirm the details. Attendance is verified on site through a QR code. Then the app gets out of the way.

There is no recording, instructor or screen-based experience during the session, only a small group of people sitting together in silence for a few minutes.

“Most wellness apps are measured by the time people spend inside them. We would rather be measured by the time people spend outside, with each other,” said Gonzalo Arce, founder and chief executive officer of Pinealage.

A wellness app built for an age of disconnection

Pinealage arrives as governments and international health organizations pay growing attention to loneliness and social disconnection.

In June 2025, the World Health Organization’s Commission on Social Connection reported that one in six people worldwide experiences loneliness. The commission estimated that loneliness is associated with more than 871,000 deaths annually, approximately 100 every hour, and called for technology to be used in ways that strengthen, rather than weaken, human relationships.

In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a national advisory describing loneliness and social isolation as significant threats to individual and societal health and calling for greater investment in social connection and community.

Meditation occupies an unusual place within that debate. Research summarized by the U.S. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health suggests that mindfulness practices may help some people manage stress and anxiety. Some studies also indicate potential benefits for sleep, although results vary, limitations remain and further research is needed.

But even when meditation helps, maintaining the habit can be difficult. A missed session becomes a broken streak. A notification is ignored. Eventually, the app disappears onto a back page of the phone.

Meditation, organized like a running club

Pinealage describes its model as closer to a running club than a digital-content subscription.

Running clubs, choirs and book groups often endure because showing up is not merely a private goal. It is a small promise made to specific people. Pinealage applies that same social mechanism to meditation.

Groups can meet in ordinary public places: a park at dusk, a quiet square or a neighborhood community room. Sessions are open to complete beginners, and no previous meditation experience or special equipment is required.

The company was incorporated in Wyoming in 2025, while its founding team operates from Montevideo, Uruguay. The founders say the city reflects a pattern Pinealage hopes to address globally: dense urban communities, heavy screen use and too few accessible reasons for people to spend time together without consuming, performing or purchasing something.

“We imagine a future in which seeing people meditating together in parks and public squares feels completely ordinary,” Arce said. “Not as an event or spectacle, but as part of everyday community life.”

About Pinealage

Pinealage is an app for in-person meditation groups. It connects people who live near one another, helps them agree on a time and public meeting place, and verifies attendance on site. Its purpose is to turn meditation from a solitary intention into a shared and sustainable habit.

Group Meditation App: In-Person Meditation Groups Near You

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