Kubota & Craig Named Among Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Irvine for 2026 by Expertise.com

Orange County trial firm earns a perfect professionalism score in independent mystery-shopper evaluation, among other ranking factors.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kubota & Craig, PC , a personal injury trial firm serving Orange County, has been selected to Expertise.com's 2026 list of the Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Irvine, California. The firm is one of 16 practices named to the list from a field of 158 area providers evaluated by the independent review platform.Expertise.com researches more than 60,000 businesses each month across over 200 industries nationwide. For its Irvine personal injury list, the platform screened 158 firms, narrowed the field to 101 curated candidates, and scored each against more than 25 variables across five categories: availability, qualifications, reputation, experience, and professionalism. The State Bar of California is among the licensing sources the platform cites for California legal listings.Kubota & Craig received a five-star overall Expertise.com rating and a perfect five-star score in the professionalism category — a measure determined through anonymous "mystery-shopper" calls in which researchers pose as prospective clients and evaluate response time, thoroughness, and courtesy. The firm did not apply for inclusion on the list and paid nothing for placement.The platform also weighed the firm's client review record across four independent sources, including a 5.0 rating on Google and a 5.0 rating on Avvo."The category that means the most to us here is the one nobody could prepare for," said Yoshi Kubota, founding partner. "Those were real calls from people we had no reason to think were anything other than injured strangers looking for help. How our team handled them when there was nothing to gain is the truest measure of this firm I can think of."Kubota & Craig is led by founding partners Yoshi Kubota and Cynthia A. Craig, both of whom are past presidents of the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association. Kubota has practiced in California since 1994, has tried more than 45 cases to verdict, served as OCTLA president in 2011, and was elected in 2023 to the National ABOTA Foundation Board of Trustees. Craig has more than 20 years of litigation experience, serves on the Board of Governors of the Consumer Attorneys of California, and received the prestigious CAOC Marvin E. Lewis Award in 2019."Recognition is welcome, but it isn't why we do this work," said Craig. "What matters is that someone who is comparing firms after they have suffered a serious injury has a trusted and independent starting point, instead of just going off of advertisements."The firm has recovered more than $200 million for injured clients in car accidents , wrongful death, and catastrophic injury cases.Expertise.com's full Irvine personal injury listing is available at expertise.com/legal/personal-injury-lawyers/california/irvine.About Kubota & Craig, PCFounded in 2017, Kubota & Craig, PC is a personal injury trial firm based in Irvine, California, representing injured people and their families throughout Orange County and Southern California. The firm handles motor vehicle collisions, truck and motorcycle accidents, rideshare claims, bicycle and pedestrian injuries, premises liability and slip-and-fall claims, dog bites, construction accidents, catastrophic injuries including traumatic brain and burn injuries, product liability, claims against government entities, and wrongful death. Founding partners Yoshiaki C. Kubota and Cynthia A. Craig are both past presidents of the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association. The firm has recovered more than $200 million on behalf of clients, offers free consultations, works on a contingency fee basis, and serves clients in English and Spanish. Learn more at www.kubotacraig.com Media ContactGeorge CohaffKubota & Craig16530 Bake Parkway Ste 100 Irvine, CA 92618(949) 218-5676

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