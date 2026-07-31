UNESCO, IOM, UN Women, and the Government of South Sudan launch new projects to empower thousands of women and youth as drivers of peace

Through one initiative, Derin Salaam: Redefining Youth Spaces and Networks for Peace and Security in South Sudan, UNESCO and IOM will support 6,000 young women and men in Jonglei State, the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) and Western Equatoria State. The project will provide psychosocial support, livelihood opportunities, digital empowerment and peacebuilding activities to strengthen social cohesion and empower young people to become active contributors to peace.

UNESCO is also partnering with UN Women to implement Supporting Women's Peacebuilding Efforts in Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal States, which will directly benefit 2,100 women and girls. The initiative will strengthen women's leadership in peacebuilding, reinforce community peace structures and expand economic empowerment opportunities, enabling women to play a greater role in conflict prevention and recovery.

Speaking during the launch, Hon. Pia Philip Michael, Undersecretary, National Ministry of Peace Building, said the initiatives demonstrate the Government's commitment to placing women and young people at the center of the country's peacebuilding agenda and encouraged beneficiaries to contribute to lasting peace.