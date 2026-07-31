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Namibia launches first National Outlook on Indigenous and Local Knowledge of Biodiversity

The National ILK Outlook was launched by the UNESCO Windhoek National Office in partnership with the MEFT, Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), GIZ Namibia, UNDP Namibia, the Namibia National Commission for UNESCO and other key stakeholders. 

The Namibia National ILK Outlook, funded by the Kunming Biodiversity Fund, was implemented by NNF, MEFT and UNESCO as part of the new UNESCO National ILK Outlook Initiative, which also supported Malawi and Trinidad and Tobago. The Initiative seeks to strengthen the implementation of National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) and contribute towards the achievements of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework targets.

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Namibia launches first National Outlook on Indigenous and Local Knowledge of Biodiversity

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