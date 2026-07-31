AI for Good Global Summit highlights resilient AI through energy-efficient innovation

The Challenge also highlights an important principle: resilient AI is inclusive AI. When AI models become more resource-efficient, they become accessible to a broader community of researchers, public institutions, start-ups and innovators operating with limited computing capacity. Rather than relying solely on increasingly large foundation models, compressed models enable wider participation in AI development while lowering environmental costs.

Speaking at the winners' announcement, Mariya Gabriel, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information, underscored that the future of AI depends not only on technological advances but also on how efficiently those technologies use resources. She noted that efficient AI systems can run on smaller, more affordable infrastructure, bringing AI closer to schools, hospitals, municipalities, small businesses and remote communities. This enables more countries and innovators to participate in shaping the future of AI while supporting climate and sustainable development objectives.