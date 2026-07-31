Expect overnight single-direction closures of I-70 for I-70 Floyd Hill Project’s segmental bridge construction

Clear Creek County - Motorists can expect a series of overnight, single-direction eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 closures at the US 6 (Exit 244) interchange as the Colorado Department of Transportation’s I-70 Floyd Hill Project progresses. This work is necessary for “The Live Lift,” construction of a concrete cast-in-place segmental bridge that will carry westbound I-70 in a new alignment upon completion. During the eastbound I-70 closures, crews will remove the temporary framework structure at the bridge column over eastbound I-70 near US 6. During the westbound I-70 closures, crews will install a form traveler at the bridge column over westbound I-70 at US 6. The form traveler is a temporary, movable platform that will support piecing the bridge together in segments. Eastbound and westbound I-70 will not be closed concurrently.

Aerial view of I-70 and construction on three bridge columns of the segmental bridge.

Eastbound and Westbound I-70 Closure Details

Motorists can expect a total of 10 overnight, single-direction closures of eastbound and westbound I-70 at US 6 (Exit 244) for segmental bridge construction. For reminders on the I-70 closures and to stay informed, sign up for text alerts by texting floydhill (one word) to 21000.

Eastbound I-70 Closures:

9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, to 5 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6

9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, to 5 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7

9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, to 5 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8

9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, to 5 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18

9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, to 5 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19

Westbound I-70 closures:

9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, to 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 10

9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, to 5 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11

9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, to 5 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12

9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, to 5 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13

9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13 to 5 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14

All work is weather-dependent and subject to change. If weather or unforeseen circumstances impact this work, crews will shift the closure schedule.

If the closure schedule is adjusted, the eastbound I-70 closures could occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, and Tuesday, Aug. 11, and the westbound I-70 closures could occur nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 20.

Eastbound I-70 detour: Eastbound I-70 traffic will use the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to US 6 (Exit 244) and then travel east on US 40 to access the County Road 65 (Exit 248) on-ramp to return to eastbound I-70.

Detour map showing Eastbound I-70 traffic will use the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to US 6 (Exit 244) and then travel east on US 40 to access the County Road 65 (Exit 248) on-ramp to return to eastbound I-70.

Eastbound I-70 traffic will use the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to US 6 (Exit 244) and then travel east on US 40 to access the County Road 65 (Exit 248) on-ramp to return to eastbound I-70.

Westbound I-70 detour: Westbound I-70 traffic will merge into one lane and use the US 6 (Exit 244) off- and on-ramps to continue on westbound I-70.

Detour map showing Westbound I-70 traffic will merge into one lane and use the US 6 (Exit 244) off- and on-ramps to continue on westbound I-70.



Westbound I-70 traffic will merge into one lane and use the US 6 (Exit 244) off- and on-ramps to continue on westbound I-70.

Once crews install the form traveler on the bridge column over westbound I-70 near US 6, crews will begin building the segmental bridge outward over I-70, piece by piece. Following the work on the bridge column over eastbound I-70, crews will prepare to install a form traveler to support building the segmental bridge.



The Live Lift resources

Learn about the segmental bridge at the links below:

Project Information

The I-70 Floyd Hill Project will improve eight miles of the I-70 mountain corridor, from west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs. The Project will deliver a third westbound I-70 travel lane, which will function as an Express Lane, to improve the current two-lane bottleneck. Other major elements include constructing a missing two-mile section of the frontage road between Evergreen and Idaho Springs, building an eastbound I-70 extended on-ramp for slow-moving vehicles, improving traffic flow and access at interchanges and intersections within the project limits, improving sight distance on roadway curves, improving the Clear Creek Greenway trail, and creating safer wildlife movements.

Construction began in July 2023. I-70 will be in its new alignment in 2028, with the entire project expected to conclude in 2029.

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

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