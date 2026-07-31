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CDOT completes Santa Fe Drive to eastbound C-470 flyover bridge repairs

Douglas County — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Ames Construction have completed interim repairs on the flyover bridge connecting southbound Santa Fe Drive (US Highway 85) to eastbound C-470. The project was completed in late July.

Crews replaced the pier cap and column at Pier 7, restoring structural support at the affected location. The work also included installing and later removing temporary shoring and monitoring equipment, completing concrete repairs and reconnecting the repaired pier components to the existing bridge structure.

The project began in February and was completed in phases to maintain traffic through the interchange whenever possible. A seven-day closure of the flyover ramp allowed crews to complete critical concrete work and provide adequate curing time before reopening the bridge. The completed repairs improve the safety and reliability of the flyover bridge for motorists traveling from southbound US 85 to eastbound C-470.

Completed work on Pier 7 for the Santa Fe to Eastbound C-470 Flyover Bridge Repairs project.
Completed work on Pier 7 for the Santa Fe to Eastbound C-470 Flyover Bridge Repairs project.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

  • Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
  • Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
  • Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
  • Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
  • Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
  • Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
  • Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
  • Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
  • Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
  • Be patient!

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CDOT completes Santa Fe Drive to eastbound C-470 flyover bridge repairs

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