CDOT completes Santa Fe Drive to eastbound C-470 flyover bridge repairs

Douglas County — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Ames Construction have completed interim repairs on the flyover bridge connecting southbound Santa Fe Drive (US Highway 85) to eastbound C-470. The project was completed in late July.

Crews replaced the pier cap and column at Pier 7, restoring structural support at the affected location. The work also included installing and later removing temporary shoring and monitoring equipment, completing concrete repairs and reconnecting the repaired pier components to the existing bridge structure.

The project began in February and was completed in phases to maintain traffic through the interchange whenever possible. A seven-day closure of the flyover ramp allowed crews to complete critical concrete work and provide adequate curing time before reopening the bridge. The completed repairs improve the safety and reliability of the flyover bridge for motorists traveling from southbound US 85 to eastbound C-470.

Completed work on Pier 7 for the Santa Fe to Eastbound C-470 Flyover Bridge Repairs project.

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