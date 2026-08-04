Regular and Sensitive SleepTite SleepRite SleepTite SleepRite lid seals are easy to apply at night before going to sleep Sleep with the lid seals on to help prevent dry eye symptoms.

Dry eye affects millions of Americans, often from incomplete eyelid closure. SleepTite SleepRite, named in TFOS DEWS III, offers a natural, drug-free solution.

It's not normal to wake up with dry, irritated eyes — you don't have to just live with it. Many people don't realize their eyelids aren't fully closing at night, which TFOS DEWS III confirms matters.” — Dr. Douglas Devries

SPARKS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparks, Nevada — 7/231/2026 — Waking up with eyes that burn, sting, or feel gritty is so common that most people accept it as normal. It isn’t. For millions, morning dry eye signals that the eyelids aren’t fully sealing during sleep, leaving the eye’s surface exposed to air all night.38+ million U.S. adults with dry eye disease, including undiagnosed cases61% of symptomatic dry eye patients have a compromised eyelid seal (Korb et al., 2017)More than 30 million Americans are estimated to have dry eye disease once undiagnosed cases are counted — roughly 16 to 17 million are formally diagnosed, and millions more never are. Yet the driver is often missed: 61% of symptomatic dry eye patients were found to have a compromised eyelid seal — inadequate lid seal (ILS). Because the eyes look closed, it hides in plain sight during a daytime exam.The world’s leading dry eye authorities underscore why this matters. The TFOS DEWS III: Management and Therapy report (2025) states that “inability to close the eyes is a major cause of nonresponsive [dry eye disease],” and that “lid closure is a fundamental requirement to protect the eye from desiccation at night.” It also links incomplete nighttime closure to worse symptoms and poorer sleep.Against that backdrop, TFOS DEWS III names the brand directly: “New lid seal products (SleepTite, SleepRite) that are hypoallergenic, latex free, and oxygen permeable and do not stick to lashes, have recently become available.” SleepTite SleepRite is a drug-free, single-use eyelid seal that gently holds the eyelids closed overnight, addressing the mechanical root cause of morning dryness rather than masking it. It comes in Regular and Sensitive options.The telltale sign is simple: healthy eyes should open in the morning without dryness or irritation. Waking with dry, gritty, or burning eyes is a signal the surface wasn’t protected overnight. SleepTite SleepRite is available in single packs and multipacks at sleeptitesleeprite.com and leading dry eye retailers. Also available on Amazon About SleepTite SleepRiteSleepTite SleepRite was created by dry eye specialists to address inadequate lid seal and incomplete eyelid closure during sleep. Its drug-free, latex-free, single-use eyelid seals gently hold the eyelids closed overnight — a natural alternative to drops, lasers, ointments, gels, and moisture goggles. Learn more at sleeptitesleeprite.com.

How To Apply SleepTite SleepRite for Best Results

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