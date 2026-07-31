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ICYMI: Elon Musk’s Super PAC is “Closely Coordinating” With Koch-Backed, Pro-Sununu Organization

ICYMI: Elon Musk’s Super PAC is “Closely Coordinating” With Koch-Backed, Pro-Sununu Organization

In Case You Missed It, recent New York Times reporting shows Elon Musk’s super PAC “is closely coordinating” its midterm spending with Americans for Prosperity, a Koch brothers-backed political organization that has been supporting John Sununu’s U.S. Senate campaign. 

In March, Sununu showed support for Donald Trump’s unpopular, Musk-run Department of Government Efficiency, saying, “it needed to be done.” Then in April, Musk’s super PAC appeared to poll Granite Staters about the U.S. Senate matchup, based on the poll’s privacy policy. 

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ICYMI: Elon Musk’s Super PAC is “Closely Coordinating” With Koch-Backed, Pro-Sununu Organization

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