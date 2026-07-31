Betty Moon’s 2003 Album Doll Machine Arrives on Streaming Platforms for the First Time

Betty Moon (Photo by Shaun Chin) Betty Moon (photo by Shaun Chin) Doll Machine by Betty Moon

Originally released through Sextant Records/EMI, Moon’s third album is now available on Spotify and Apple Music via Evolver Music, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, songwriter and producer Betty Moon has officially released her 2003 album Doll Machine on streaming platforms for the first time. Originally released in late 2003 through Sextant Records/EMI while Moon was still living in Canada, the album is now available on Spotify and Apple Music via her label Evolver Music, Inc.

As Moon’s third full-length album, Doll Machine captures a bold and unapologetic chapter in her catalog. The record blends Moon’s powerhouse vocals with raw, hard-hitting riffs, punchy hooks, and infectious choruses, further cementing her reputation as a force to be reckoned with in rock and alternative music. Raw, stylish, and full of attitude, the album reflects the energy of an artist pushing forward with confidence and refusing to be boxed in.

The record also includes listener favorites like “Lucky Day,” a pedal-to-the-metal rock banger that captures the album’s intensity and fearless edge. With younger listeners currently rediscovering the grit, mood, and heaviness of ’90s rock, grunge, and alt influences, Doll Machine arrives on streaming at the perfect time. The album’s rock intensity and hook-driven songwriting feels both nostalgic and newly relevant.

The streaming release of Doll Machine gives longtime fans a chance to revisit one of Moon’s defining early records while introducing new listeners to a pivotal era in her evolution. Its arrival also follows renewed momentum around Moon’s recent EP Strangely Beautiful, showcasing the depth and range of an artist whose career continues to bridge eras, sounds, and creative chapters.

Doll Machine is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and major streaming platforms.

Learn more about Betty Moon at www.bettymoon.com and Instagram.com/BettyMoon.

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Bob Bradley

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