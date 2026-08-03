Modern Mill Partners with Palmer-Donavin to Distribute ACRE Across Southeast

FERNWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Mill, an innovative manufacturer of sustainable building materials, today announced a new partnership with Palmer-Donavin, a leading building materials distributor, adding ACRE to their product lineup across the Southeast.ACRE will be stocked at Palmer-Donavin’s facilities across Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina where they will carry ACRE siding, trim, sheet goods, decking, and fasteners through its dealer network.“ACRE sits between wood and PVC and offers our dealers a product unlike any other in our offering today," said Josh Thompson, Vice President of Product Management at Palmer-Donavin. "Along with the sustainability message and recent addition of factory finishing, we are very excited about this partnership.”ACRE is engineered to withstand the conditions that wear down traditional wood in climates like the Southeast. It resists water, weather, pests, and rot, and holds up through the region's temperature swings and humidity year-round."The Southeast market is one of the biggest growth opportunities for ACRE, and partnering with Palmer-Donavin is a massive step forward for us," said Matt Tevelde, EVP of National Sales, Modern Mill. "They've been a reliable, trusted distributor for over a century and we're excited to work with them to bring ACRE into more markets across the region."For more information on ACRE, visit modern-mill.com/why-acre . To find a Palmer-Donavin location, visit palmerdonavin.com About Modern MillModern Mill is an innovative manufacturer based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE, a groundbreaking building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment. ACRE offers the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, sheet goods, porch boards, decking, and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.About Palmer-DonavinFor more than 100 years, Palmer-Donavin has been committed to providing exceptional customer service. A leader in building material distribution and door fabrication, we are built from employee-owners who believe in putting in the hard work to earn relationships one order at a time. Our tagline is “We Deliver More” — products, expertise, and solutions that help our customers succeed. Learn more at palmerdonavin.com.

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