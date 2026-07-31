July 31, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Joe O’Leary | Joe.OLeary@cga.ct.gov | 508-479-4969

July 31, 2026

SENATOR ANWAR RELEASES STATEMENT AS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ENDS MEDICARE DRUG SUBSIDY PROGRAM

State Senator Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor) released the following statement today in response to the announcement that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services plans to end a Medicare prescription drug subsidy program at the end of 2026 that reduced consumer prescription drug costs for millions in the last two years. As many as 25 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare Part D plans, in which the subsidy program reduced the average monthly premium by $16 in 2026.

“This decision to end the Medicare Part D premium stabilization program is a step in the wrong direction. It places millions of seniors and people with disabilities at risk of higher prescription drug costs and greater financial security. At a time when families are already struggling with the cost of living, this decision makes essential healthcare less affordable for those who need it most.

As a physician, I have cared for far too many patients who skip medications, cut pills in half or delay treatment because they cannot afford their prescriptions. Policies that increase financial barriers do not save money. They lead to more illness, more emergency room visits, more hospitalizations and ultimately higher healthcare costs.

I believe we should be strengthening protections that make medications affordable, not dismantling them. Our seniors deserve stability, dignity and the peace of mind that they will never have to choose between filling a prescription, buying groceries or paying their utility bills. We must put patients before politics and protect access to lifesaving medications.”

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