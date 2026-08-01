Beverly Hills Film Festival® Opens Submissions for Its 27th Edition Following a Record-Breaking 2026 Festival

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel at the BHFF Red Carpet

After welcoming 58.000 attendees and showcasing 450+ films from more than 70 countries, BHFF invites filmmakers worldwide to submit for 2027.

The success of our 2026 edition showed the incredible appetite for independent cinema and global storytelling. For 2027, we are looking for films that challenge, inspire, and move audiences.” — Nino Simone, Founder and President of BHFF

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beverly Hills Film Festival is officially opening submissions for its 27th edition, inviting filmmakers, screenwriters, storytellers, and visionary artists from around the world to take part in one of the most dynamic and internationally recognized independent film festivals in the heart of the entertainment industry.Following a landmark 2026 edition, the Beverly Hills Film Festivalenters 2027 with extraordinary momentum. This past year, BHFF welcomed approximately 58,000 attendees across eight days of screenings, red carpets, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, networking events, after parties, and its celebrated awards gala. The festival presented 450+ films from more than 70 countries, reaffirming its position as a global stage for bold cinema, emerging talent, and established voices from every corner of the world.BHFF also continues to celebrate the growth and achievements of filmmakers who have been part of its creative community. The festival congratulates alumni Curry Barker on the breakout success of Obsession, which has continued to gain major attention in Hollywood and beyond. Barker is a BHFF alumnus, having screened his short film Contemplation at the festival in 2021. His continued rise is a powerful example of why independent filmmakers remain at the heart of BHFF’s mission — discovering original voices, supporting bold storytellers, and creating a platform where emerging talent can connect with the larger entertainment industry.The festival has also seen recent success stories from its filmmakers, including I’m Only Blind, which became Oscar-qualifying and recently secured a distribution deal; Hello Beautiful, which secured distribution; Sheep Dog, which also landed a distribution deal; and Where Sweet Dreams Die, which has moved forward with distribution. These milestones reflect BHFF’s continued role as a launchpad for films and filmmakers seeking visibility, recognition, and meaningful industry opportunities.Set against the iconic backdrop of Beverly Hills and Hollywood, this year’s festival brought together filmmakers, actors, producers, distributors, executives, press, and film lovers for a powerful celebration of cinema. From packed screenings to thought-provoking panels and high-level networking moments, BHFF continued to prove why Beverly Hills remains one of the most aspirational destinations for filmmakers seeking visibility, connection, and career-defining opportunities.Nino Simone, Founder of the Beverly Hills Film Festival. “The success of our 2026 edition showed the incredible appetite for independent cinema and global storytelling. As we open submissions for 2027, we are looking for films that challenge, inspire, entertain, and move audiences.” The festival’s footprint included major events across some of Los Angeles’ most recognizable venues and cultural destinations, including TCL Chinese Theatres, Ovation Hollywood, The Beverly Hilton, and key Beverly Hills hospitality and entertainment partners. The festival also expanded its programming with industry conversations, filmmaker mixers, international showcases, and elevated VIP experiences designed to connect artists directly with the business of cinema.For 2027, BHFF is seeking feature films, short films, documentaries, animation, screenplays, and original cinematic works across all genres. The festival remains committed to discovering fearless new voices while celebrating the craft, business, and cultural power of film.Submissions are open. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit early as the festival continues to grow its international reach and industry presence.Festival dates: April 11th – 18th, 2027About the Beverly Hills Film FestivalThe Beverly Hills Film Festival is a premier international film festival dedicated to showcasing independent cinema, emerging filmmakers, and powerful global storytelling. Held annually in Beverly Hills and Hollywood, BHFF brings together filmmakers, industry leaders, talent, press, and audiences for screenings, red carpets, panels, networking events, and its signature awards gala.

2026 BHFF Edition

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