Texas Sign Company Supports EBCO General Contractors on $1.3M Temple Healthcare Project

Royal Signs & Awnings Logo Royal Signs & Awnings at West Temple Orthodontics Site. Our Team at site, finalizing the work.

Royal Signs & Awnings fabricated and installed custom metal canopies for West Temple Orthodontics with EBCO.

Healthcare construction growth across Texas continues driving demand for custom metal canopy fabrication and installation.” — Hussain Haidar, Asst. Business Development Manager at Royal Signs & Awnings

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Signs & Awnings , a Texas-based commercial canopy fabrication and installation company, announced the completion of custom architectural metal canopies for the new West Temple Orthodontics facility in Temple, Texas, delivered in partnership with EBCO General Contractors The project, completed in February 2026, was part of a reported $1.3 million healthcare development located at 207 Westfield Blvd. in Temple, Texas. Royal Signs & Awnings fabricated and installed custom commercial metal canopies designed to complement the facility’s modern healthcare architecture while providing durable exterior coverage, weather protection, and long-term performance.EBCO General Contractors continues to strengthen its reputation as one of Texas’ established commercial construction firms through its work across healthcare, hospitality, commercial, institutional, and mixed-use sectors. With projects spanning multiple Texas markets, EBCO has become recognized for delivering professionally managed developments that support the continued expansion of healthcare and commercial infrastructure throughout the state.The West Temple Orthodontics project reflects the type of healthcare developments increasingly shaping fast-growing Central Texas communities. As commercial and healthcare construction activity continues expanding across Texas, demand has also increased for experienced architectural fabrication and installation companies capable of supporting large-scale construction projects with custom exterior metal systems.Royal Signs & Awnings collaborated closely with EBCO General Contractors throughout the fabrication and installation process for the project’s custom canopy systems. The company’s scope included architectural metal canopy fabrication, on-site installation, and exterior finishing engineered specifically for healthcare exterior applications.“Working alongside respected commercial construction companies like EBCO General Contractors allows projects to move efficiently while maintaining high standards for exterior architectural quality,” said a spokesperson for Royal Signs & Awnings. “Healthcare and commercial developments across Texas continue driving strong demand for custom metal canopies, aluminum awnings, and architectural exterior systems.”Royal Signs & Awnings provides:Commercial metal canopiesArchitectural canopy fabricationCanopy installation servicesAluminum awningsACM canopy systemsCommercial exterior brandingRetail storefront canopiesHealthcare facility canopiesCustom architectural metal fabricationThe growing partnership between commercial construction firms and specialized architectural fabrication companies continues playing a major role in shaping modern Texas developments. Healthcare facilities, retail centers, office developments, and mixed-use projects increasingly rely on custom architectural canopy systems to enhance curb appeal, improve functionality, and strengthen long-term building performance.Project coordination for the West Temple Orthodontics development included collaboration with Joey Sumrall of EBCO General Contractors.About Royal Signs & AwningsRoyal Signs & Awnings is a Texas-based commercial sign and canopy company specializing in custom metal canopies, canopy fabrication, canopy installation, aluminum awnings, architectural fabrication, channel letters, monument signs, and exterior branding solutions for commercial properties throughout Texas.About EBCO General ContractorsEBCO General Contractors is a Texas commercial construction company providing construction management and general contracting services across healthcare, hospitality, institutional, and commercial sectors. The company is known for delivering quality construction projects throughout Texas while supporting continued regional development and infrastructure growth.About West Temple OrthodonticsWest Temple Orthodontics is a modern orthodontic facility located in Temple, Texas, providing specialized orthodontic and dental care services to the growing Central Texas community.

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