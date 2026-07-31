7th Annual Los Angeles Real Estate Grand Expo

REI-INK Magazine Joins 7th Annual Los Angeles Grand Expo as Media Sponsor

We are excited and honored to be selected as the Grand Expo's media sponsor. The 7th Annual Grand Expo is the largest real estate investor event in California.” — Robert Rakowski, REI-INK Publisher

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immediate ReleaseAugust 1, 2026REI-INK Magazine joins the 7th Annual Los Angeles Grand Expo as the Official Media Sponsor.The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association is proud to announce that REI-INK Magazine has joined as the media sponsor for the 7th Annual Los Angeles Real Estate Grand Expo. First published in February of 2019, REI-INK is a business publication for serious real estate investors, lenders, and service providers. REI-INK focuses on the business side of real estate investment. Taking a deep dive into the entire investment life cycle from acquisition to disposition, rather than just a single stage, REI INK is the largest and most comprehensive monthly real estate investment publication in the United States. It covers all types of real estate investments, ranging from single-family residences to multi-family dwellings to commercial properties. The 7th Annual Los Angeles Grand Expo is regularly the largest real estate investor event in California. Last year, over 800 attendees, 82 vendors, 6 food trucks, and 14 national speakers participated. This year the Grand Expo will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Culver City. The 7th Annual Grand Expo is a joint production of the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association, Sam’s Real Estate Club, the Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association, and the Greater Los Angeles Real Estate Association. For further information, please go to www.LAGrandExpo.com or call 310-792-6404.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.