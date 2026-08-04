York Revolution Packs the Park for Kindness on Aug 20th to Launch ROKindness Nationwide

York Revolution Mascot, “Downtown”, Celebrates Kindness at Pack the Park York Revolution Shares Kindness at Pack the Park on Aug 20th

The first pro sports event built around Kindness returns to WellSpan Park after drawing 4,573 fans on a weekday last year — where every ROK starts a ripple.

One act of Kindness can create a ripple of joy that reaches people you’ll never meet. Pack the Park is where thousands of us start those ripples together, and watch York light up the world.” — Kevin Smith, Founder of Kindness Worldwide

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, August 20, 2026, the York Revolution will host the High Point Rockers for “Pack the Park for Kindness,” the first professional sports event built entirely around Kindness. Last year’s inaugural event drew 4,573 fans on a weekday evening, one of the Revolution’s top crowds of the season and almost entirely by word of mouth. This year the goal is to fill WellSpan Park to capacity. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; first pitch is 6:30 p.m.The event will also serve as the unofficial national launch of ROKindness , a new Kindness Worldwide platform that lets anyone record an act of Kindness and watch it ripple across a live global map. To inspire guests, Kindness will be woven into every inning at the event, from Kindness-themed player walk-up songs to Kindness Cards shared with fans and Kindness-themed citations given out by local Sheriffs to people doing good. Highlights include:- Ceremonial first pitches from Kindness Worldwide global ambassadors Gary Sutton (Pennsylvania) and Delma Rivera (Puerto Rico and York’s sister city, Aguadilla).- Kindness Citations issued in-game by the York County Sheriff’s Office — a lighthearted “ticket” that catches fans in the act of Kindness instead of breaking the law — rewarding ROKs, or Random Opportunities for Kindness.- A Proclamation of Kindness read by the Mayor of York, part of a countywide push for 100% municipal participation in Kindness Week Worldwide.- Meet & greets with Miss Pennsylvania Stephanie Skinner, as well as 2nd runner-up Abby Traxler — the first-ever recipient of the Kindness Worldwide Scholarship in partnership with Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Foundation.- Kindness cannon to be lit by Stephanie Skinner in the first inning as the York Revolution come to bat.- “ROK with the Revs” T-shirts for the first 1,000 fans, plus players in special Kindness-themed caps.- Family entertainment from Positive Energy Arts, a York nonprofit teaching Kindness to kids through dance.The goal of Pack the Park is to have 1,000 fans sign up for the Kindness platform, ROKindness.org to create 1,000 “points of light.” Once they do, one lucky winner will receive signed merchandise and other exclusive prizes involving the York Revolution team, and the stadium will go dark as fans raise their phones to light the park with Kindness.“This is my hometown, and every ROK starts a ripple,” said Kevin Smith of Kindness Worldwide. “One act of kindness can create a ripple of joy, happiness and generosity that reaches people you’ll never meet. Pack the Park is where thousands of us start those ripples together, in one place, on one night — and watch York light up the world.”The movement traces to Good Friday 2023, when a good Samaritan named Brooke Dubs drove 2.6 miles out of her way to hand-deliver a lost wallet back to its owner, Kevin Smith — a selfless act of Kindness that sparked what is now Kindness Worldwide, headquartered in York, the self-proclaimed “Capital of Kindness.” That 2.6-mile drive lives on in this year’s $2,600 Kindness Worldwide Scholarship. From York, the ripple has reached the international stage, including a keynote in Palermo, Italy — where the message was that across every faith and culture, the one common denominator is Kindness — and the award-winning documentary For Such a Time as This, which features footage from last year’s Pack the Park.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Pack the Park for Kindness — York Revolution vs. High Point Rockers (Atlantic League, an MLB partner league)When: Thursday, August 20, 2026 — gates 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:30 p.m.Where: WellSpan Park, York, PAGet Tickets: YorkRevolution.com | Get Involved: KindnessWorldwide.org MEDIA CONTACT The Seidel Agency, PR for Kindness Worldwide & ROK ·TheSeidelAgency.com

Kindness Worldwide's Documentary 'For Such a Time As This' Trailer

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