Attorney General Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Ponchatoula Man on 33 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material 

Attorney General Liz Murrill announced that the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Ponchatoula man on 33 counts of possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material Under the Age of Thirteen.

51-year-old Danny Galindo, of Lanier Lane in Ponchatoula, was arrested on July 30, 2026, for:

33 counts - (Possession of) Child Sexual Abuse Material Under the Age of Thirteen

Galindo was previously arrested on June 30, 2026, following NCMEC Cybertip reporting that a Cash App user purchasing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) using cryptocurrency.

During the investigation, agents also learned that Galindo is a registered sex offender unlawfully accessing social media networks, resulting in his being arrested for one count each of Unlawful Use of a Social Networking Website and Failure to Register.

He was later released from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond before being arrested again on July 30, 2026.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation led the investigation with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Galindo was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

No bond information is available at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.





*All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.