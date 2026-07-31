Attorney General Liz Murrill Secures Louisiana Supreme Court Victory Upholding New Orleans Court Reform Law

Attorney General Liz Murrill today secured a victory at the Louisiana Supreme Court after the Court upheld the constitutionality of Act 748, the law reforming New Orleans courts.

The Louisiana Supreme Court reversed the lower court's ruling that blocked the law from taking effect, lifted the preliminary injunction, and dismissed the lawsuit challenging Act 748. The Court concluded that the Legislature acted within its constitutional authority when it enacted the law.

"We are grateful that the Louisiana Supreme Court resolved this matter quickly and reaffirmed that Act 748 was constitutionally enacted. Today's decision restores certainty and allows the election process to move forward as intended," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

The lawsuit, filed by Orleans Criminal District Court Judge John Fuller, sought to block implementation of Act 748, which reforms the structure of New Orleans courts by reducing the number of Criminal District Court judgeships from 12 to 9 as current terms expire. The Supreme Court rejected those claims and dismissed the case.

Read the ruling here.