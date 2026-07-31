Space Delta 12 holds change of command at Schriever SFB

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — Space Delta 12 welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony July 31 at Schriever Space Force Base.

The delta leads the integrated test and evaluation of U.S. Space Force capabilities to rapidly field combat-credible weapon systems and tactics.

Col. Sacha N. Tomlinson relinquished command to Col. Anna Gunn-Golkin as Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, presided.

Under Tomlinson’s leadership, Delta 12 standardized how it planned and executed test activities and strengthened how it communicated test resource requirements. The delta advanced efforts to establish a cyber test force and made progress on test-management software across the organization.

Delta 12 planned and executed major test campaigns, including the initial Advanced Tracking and Launch Analysis System, and Presidential and National Voice Conference Service System. The Space Test Course earned Air University accreditation during her tenure, awarding graduates master’s degrees for the first time. The footprint at Edwards Air Force Base, California, also grew as the Space Force element supporting the Space Test Course became the 593rd Test and Evaluation Squadron, which develops future test professionals.

“Delta 12 turns promise into proof, and proof into operational advantage,” Smith said. “And under Col. Tomlinson’s leadership, team strengthened how the United States Space Force delivers tested, credible capability to the joint force.”

Tomlinson will next serve as the director of exercises and readiness at U.S. Space Forces Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Gunn-Golkin commissioned from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2005 and is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School. She previously commanded the 3rd Test and Evaluation Squadron, Delta 12, at Schriever SFB.

Her test experience includes work on a range of experimental spacecraft. She has logged more than 600 flight hours across more than 35 aircraft types.

Before assuming command, Gunn-Golkin served as chief of staff and space planner at the U.S. Military Delegation to NATO in Brussels, Belgium, where she advised the alliance on military policy involving the space domain.

“You bring exactly the kind of experience this mission demands: deep developmental test expertise, operational credibility, strategic perspective and a reputation for tackling ill-defined, high-stakes problems and getting them done,” Smith said.

In her remarks, Gunn-Golkin expressed respect for the Delta 12 team and reflected on the responsibility of leading the organization.

“Space test is a warfighting responsibility and Delta 12 carries that responsibility for the entire Joint Force,” Gunn-Golkin said. “It is the honor of my career to stand in front of you today as the commander of the Space Force’s premier delta. Our work gives the Joint Force confidence. Confidence that America’s space capabilities will work when lives depend on them.”

In her farewell remarks, Tomlinson reflected on her time leading the delta and expressed confidence in its future under Gunn-Golkin.

“I’ve had the privilege of working the test mission for 15 years, and the people and purpose of Space Delta 12 will stay close to my heart for the rest of my life,” Tomlinson said. “You are the most brilliant, innovative delta in the service, and I can’t wait to hear what you accomplish under the leadership of Col. Gunn-Golkin.”

Through rigorous, independent test and evaluation, Space Delta 12 continues to cultivate the deep domain expertise, relevant mission capability and operational agility that STARCOM requires to forge Guardians and systems ready to deliver unmatched combat credibility in the space domain.