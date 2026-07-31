Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Celebrates New Accessible Canoe & Kayak Launch at Locust Lake State Park

BARNESVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) celebrated the completion of a new ADA-accessible canoe and kayak launch at Locust Lake State Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication on Wednesday, July 29.

Locust Lake State Park welcomes approximately 145,000 visitors a year and is popular for camping, boating, fishing, and other outdoor recreation.

The new accessible launch expands opportunities for people of all abilities to enjoy time on the water and reflects PPFF's commitment to making Pennsylvania's state parks and forests more welcoming and inclusive.

“At the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, we believe every Pennsylvanian deserves the opportunity to experience the wonders of nature, on both land and water,” said Marci Mowery, President of PPFF. "Paddle sports are relatively affordable and accessible in many communities. This launch will help both children and adults experience the freedom, confidence, exercise, and joy that comes from spending time on the water."

According to Cornell University's annual Disability Status Report, 7.3% of Pennsylvania's population has an ambulatory disability. Pennsylvania also has an aging population, making accessible recreation increasingly important.

Features such as ADA-accessible boat launches help reduce mobility barriers, allowing more people, including older adults, veterans, individuals recovering from injuries, and people with disabilities, to participate safely in outdoor recreation while supporting physical and mental well-being.

To ensure that the launch met the needs of future users, PPFF sought input from individuals with lived experience during the design process. Their feedback helped shape the final design, resulting in a launch that is both functional and inclusive.

“The addition of the ADA-accessible kayak launch at Locust Lake State Park is a tremendous enhancement that reflects the outstanding work being done across the Commonwealth by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation to expand recreational access and create more inclusive outdoor opportunities for people of all abilities,” said Park Manager Ron Guilland.

He continued, “On behalf of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Foundation and to every individual, organization, and donor whose generous support made this accessible kayak launch possible. Your investment in our state park will provide lasting opportunities for visitors of all abilities to experience the outdoors, enjoy the water, and create meaningful memories with family and friends for many years to come.”

The Accessible Canoe and Kayak Launch Project was financed in part by a grant from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program Environmental Stewardship Fund under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation. It was administered through the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR) Statewide Watershed Access Grant Program and matched through several private donations.

“Projects like these are only possible through strong partnerships,” Mowery said. “As the non-profit partner for Pennsylvania state parks and forests, PPFF brings together volunteers, donors, and funding opportunities to help improve public lands. We're grateful to the management and maintenance staff at Locust Lake State Park for their collaboration in identifying the best location and creating an accessible launch that will serve visitors for years to come."

To learn more about accessible recreation opportunities in Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, support future accessibility projects, or find ways to get involved, visit PPFF's website.

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