OMER NETZER TURNS UP THE HEAT WITH NEW SINGLE "PRAISE THE LORD (FOR A WOMAN)"

Omer Netzer's new single "Praise The Lord (For A Woman)," is a horn-soaked anthem that's equally raw and fresh as it is dangerously magnetic and cheeky.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soulful singer-songwriter Omer Netzer returns with "Praise The Lord (For A Woman)," a track that is equally raw and fresh as it is dangerously magnetic and cheeky. Serving as the second release from his forthcoming EP, expected later this fall, the Nashville-based international artist's newest single blends Americana influences and blues into a horn-soaked anthem that feels right at home in a late-night juke joint or rolling through the streets of the French Quarter. Stream the new single now on all digital streaming platforms.Fresh off the success of his recent single, "Don't Ask Me," the debut track from his forthcoming EP earned praise for its emotional honesty and heartfelt storytelling, with Apricot Magazine describing it as "genuinely vulnerable." Netzer debuted the single during his performance at CMA Fest 2026 on the Wrangler Remix Stage, giving fans a glimpse of the new music to come. With his latest single, "Praise The Lord (For A Woman)," Netzer showcases another side of his artistry, delivering a track that's equal parts commanding and vulnerable. The song opens with the confession, "I've been a sinner, yeah, I've played it rough," before reflecting on a flawed man and the women who have challenged, humbled, and ultimately shaped who he has become. Penned by Netzer alongside David "Messy" Mescon and Jake Hess, the track builds into a horn-filled chorus that delivers a heartfelt tribute to the strength, resilience, loyalty, and grace of women.Richly layered with soulful horns, lap steel, and Netzer's unmistakable raspy vocal, "Praise The Lord (For A Woman)" captures the timeless spirit of alt-country, blues, and soul while introducing one of the most sonically adventurous songs of his career to date. Produced by Mescon (Megan Moroney, Dasha, Tigirlily Gold, Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar), who also helmed Netzer's self-titled Nashville debut EP, OMER, and its breakout radio single "Midnight Blue," the single continues the creative partnership that has helped shape Netzer's evolving sound.Serving as the second single from his forthcoming EP, "Praise The Lord (For A Woman)" continues to showcase Netzer's range as an artist. Blending his unique sound, the track serves as another testament to his ability to move effortlessly between styles while remaining rooted in the grit, soul, and honest songwriting that has become his signature. Listen to Omer Netzer’s new single "Praise The Lord (For A Woman)" now.

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