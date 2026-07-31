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Ness Appointed to NCSL Women’s Legislative Network Executive Board

CHICAGO – State Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-Carpentersville, has been selected to join the Women’s Legislative Network Executive Board of NCSL (National Conference of State Legislatures) as an At-Large member for her dedication to public service.

“It’s an honor to receive this appointment and I look forward to joining the Women’s Legislative Network Executive Board as an At-Large member. This grants a greater opportunity to closely engage with women across the country on shared policy goals and values, while continuing to positively influence participation, empowerment and leadership of women legislators—and those who will follow in our footsteps,” said Ness. “Inclusion is integral to good policy. Thank you to

NCSL and the nominating board for this recognition, which I will use to advance participation and accessibility for women here and nationwide.” Ness’ appointment to the Women’s Legislative Network Executive Board was announced late last week prior to NCSL’s annual convention in Chicago. Ness was formally elected at the network’s board meeting Tuesday.

For more information, please contact info@repsnessil66.com.

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Ness Appointed to NCSL Women’s Legislative Network Executive Board

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