Avloni Law Expands California Employment Practice With New Recognition for Sexual Harassment and Civil Rights Advocacy

Avloni Law expands CA operations, gaining Top 100 Trial Lawyer and Top 25 Women Trial Lawyers recognition amidst rising demand for worker protections.

The expansion of the firm's presence throughout California reflects growing demand for plaintiff-side employment litigation that goes the distance.” — Navruz Avloni, Founder of Avloni Law

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avloni Law , a California plaintiffs' employment litigation firm, has announced expanded practice operations across Northern and Southern California, alongside receipt of multiple legal recognition designations for the firm's record in sexual harassment , civil rights, and whistleblower cases.Founder Navruz Avloni has been named among the Top 25 by the National Women Trial Lawyers Association and Top 100 Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers. Expertise.com has also recognized Avloni Law as a top employment law practice across San Francisco, San Jose, and Los Angeles markets. Avloni Law has additionally received a Super Lawyers designation and a Top 40 Under 40 recognition.The firm currently maintains office locations in San Francisco, San Jose, and Los Angeles, serving clients throughout California in employment law matters including sexual harassment, racial discrimination, disability discrimination, wrongful termination, whistleblower retaliation, pregnancy discrimination, LGBTQ rights, and equal pay disputes."Victims of workplace discrimination and harassment deserve tenacious, experienced legal representation—not pressure to accept less than a fair resolution," said Navruz Avloni, Founder of Avloni Law.Avloni Law handles cases governed by California's Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the California Whistleblower Protection Act, and the California Equal Pay Act, among other state and federal statutes. The firm handles matters through trial, arbitration, and mediation.Navruz Avloni brings 15 years of employment and civil rights litigation experience. The firm's cases have been covered by The San Francisco Chronicle, TechCrunch, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, and The Guardian.California workers seeking legal counsel may reach Avloni Law through the Northern California office at (415) 524-2218 or the Southern California office at (310) 602-0548.About Avloni LawAvloni Law is a boutique plaintiffs' employment litigation firm headquartered in San Francisco, California. The firm represents employees and individuals in civil rights and employment cases against corporations, institutions, and employers throughout California. Practice areas include sexual harassment, racial discrimination, disability discrimination, pregnancy discrimination, whistleblower retaliation, workplace retaliation, LGBTQ rights, wrongful termination, equal pay, age discrimination, and family and medical leave rights. Offices are located in San Francisco at 582 Market St. Suite 1905, San Jose at 28 North 1st Street Suite 570, and Los Angeles at 1900 Avenue of the Stars Suite 900. Additional information and client reviews are available at Avloni Law reviews and ratings and avlonilaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.