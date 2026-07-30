TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,729,138

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality yesterday approved penalties totaling $1,580,901 against 52 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: 15 air quality, two industrial wastewater discharge, six multi-media, nine municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, nine public water system, and four water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, one municipal solid waste, three petroleum storage tank, and one public water system.

In addition, on July 28, 2026, the executive director approved penalties totaling $148,237 against 31 entities.

Agenda items from yesterday’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 12, 2026. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.