Tax IQ Academy Becomes the Only IRS-Approved CE Provider Offering Trilingual Continuing Education

Tax IQ Academy

and the Only One to Pre-Load White-Label Platforms in All Three Languages

Our licensees launch with three languages on day one. That was a two-year problem for them yesterday, and it's a checkout page today.” — Audrey, Founder of Tax IQ Academy

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tax IQ Academy Becomes the Only U.S. IRS- Approved Continuing Education Provider Offering Tax Preparer courses in English, Spanish, and French, Trilingual AFSP 18-hour bundles with AFTR , and the first white label tax courses pre-loaded in all three languages for tax schools and service bureaus.

Tax IQ Academy (TIQA), an IRS-approved continuing education provider for tax professionals, today announced it is the only CE provider in the United States offering self-paced tax preparer continuing education in English, Spanish, and French. The company also confirmed it is the only provider in the industry to pre-load its white-label CE platforms with all three languages, giving tax schools and service bureaus a turnkey way to serve English and non-English-speaking preparers without building translated content themselves.

The announcement comes as the December 31 deadline approaches for preparers seeking their Annual Filing Season Program Record of Completion for the 2027 filing season. A significant share of the U.S. tax preparer population serves Spanish- and Haitian Creole/French-speaking clients, yet most CE catalogs — including AFSP and AFTR coursework from long-established providers — are offered exclusively in English. Tax IQ Academy built its 2026 catalog to close that gap directly.

"Many tax preparers who serve Spanish- and French-speaking communities have been left to either struggle through English-only material or go without proper training in their own language," said Audrey, founder of Tax IQ Academy. "We didn't just translate our courses. We built a trilingual platform from the ground up, and now we're the only company putting that same capability directly into the hands of tax schools and service bureaus through white-label licensing."

The distinction matters in practice. Preparers who learn tax law in a second language routinely explain it to clients in a first language, and terminology that never quite lands in translation becomes a due diligence risk.

Tax IQ Academy's 2026 catalog centers on 18-hour AFSP bundles built around the Annual Federal Tax Refresher, spanning beginner through corporate-level tracks: Beginner's Blueprint, Tax Return Defense, Corporate Mastery, Personal Income Tax Return, Retirement Considerations, and Business Entity Selection. Shorter combinations, including a 9-hour Federal Tax Law Updates and AFTR bundle and an 8-hour AFTR and Ethics bundle, serve preparers who need to fill specific category gaps rather than a full 18 hours.

California preparers are covered by 20- and 15-hour CTEC bundles carrying the state's required mix of federal tax law, updates, ethics, and California tax law hours. Specialty coursework rounds out the catalog with ethics and professional responsibility, federal tax law updates, IRS audit defense, paid preparer due diligence, Schedule C and self-employment, entity selection, retirement taxation, education credits, offers in compromise, and injured versus innocent spouse relief. All courses are self-paced, include full course PDFs, and report credits weekly to the IRS and CTEC with instant certificate issuance.

For tax schools and service bureau operators, TIQA now licenses its platform as white label tax courses — a branded CE offering with English, Spanish, and French content pre-loaded, requiring no separate licensing, translation, or content development. Licensing tiers scale from a single-use instructor license to bundles up to 20 student seats, each including instructor manuals and slide decks, individual student dashboards, IRS credit reporting, and instant certificates. The company positions the license as a way for schools to enter underserved language markets immediately, without the cost or delay of building trilingual infrastructure themselves.

"Our licensees launch with three languages on day one. That was a two-year problem for them yesterday, and it's a checkout page today”, Audrey said.

Tax IQ Academy's full course catalog and white-label licensing are available now at taxiqacademy.com.

About Tax IQ Academy

Tax IQ Academy (TIQA) is an IRS-approved continuing education provider offering self-paced tax preparer continuing education in English, Spanish, and French — the only U.S. provider offering all three. Its 2026 catalog includes AFSP 18-hour bundles with AFTR, CTEC bundles for California preparers, ethics and federal tax law updates, and specialty courses in audit defense, due diligence, retirement, and business entities. Tax schools can launch their own branded CE platform through TIQA's white label tax courses or instructor licenses, pre-loaded in all three languages. Learn more at taxiqacademy.com.

Tax IQ Academy

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