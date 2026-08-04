RLG Secures Vermont Household Hazardous Product EPR Contract Through New North American Offering: PRO Support Services

Contract highlights RLG’s growing role in providing support for emerging EPR programs across North America.

VT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) has secured a contract through its new service offering, PRO Support Services (PSS) to provide operational support facilitating key provisions of Vermont’s Household Hazardous Product Stewardship Program.The state’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Law requires manufacturers of covered household hazardous products to contribute to the end-of-life management of their products.Under the agreement with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), RLG is conducting outreach to obligated manufacturers, providing manufacturer billing support, and analyzing national sales data to help allocate program costs. This work reflects RLG’s broader role in supporting Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) with the practical implementation of complex product stewardship and EPR programs.About RLG’s PRO Support ServicesRLG’s support services for PROs in North America parallels the recent expansion of EPR laws in both the US and Canada. To understand how RLG supports PROs, it is first necessary to understand a little about how PROs engage with EPR.EPR laws are designed to shift the burden of managing products at end-of-life from municipalities and taxpayers to the producers who are selling into affected states or provinces. EPR laws require producers to help operate or fund product-specific end-of-life management systems, often including recycling and or reuse targets.Producers are often required to work collectively to form a Producer Responsibility Organization, or PRO, to meet EPR requirements. Because brands rarely have the operational or technical expertise needed to run such complex systems, RLG’s new support services for PROs provides essential expertise for PROs across the Americas.“EPR laws are expanding in size, scope, and number, and brands are struggling to meet their obligations without the foundational knowledge of how to establish a collection and recycling infrastructure that supports the needs of local communities at scale,” said Brad Wright, RLG Executive Vice President, Americas. “EPR laws often have incredibly complex regulations and requirements, and RLG has been working globally within these frameworks in dozens of regions to facilitate EPR programs.”Through the PRO support service offering, RLG facilitates the administrative, financial, data, and operational functions needed to establish and manage effective producer responsibility programs.Supporting PROs in North AmericaIn Vermont, RLG’s role includes managing manufacturer billing, sales data collection, and cost allocation support.“This contract is an important example of how RLG can support the real-world implementation of EPR programs,” said Andriana Kontovrakis, RLG’s Director of EPR Solutions. “States and organizations are being required to take on more complex producer responsibility requirements, and so having reliable billing, data management, producer engagement, and program administration are essential to building effective systems. We are pleased to support Vermont ANR in facilitating its Household Hazardous Product EPR program.”Along with its work under Vermont’s EPR law, RLG also supports product stewardship and EPR-related operations in Connecticut, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ontario, and more. Key areas include organizational setup, program planning and operationalizing, producer engagement, data management, logistics coordination, supplier auditing, and financial administration, depending on the needs of each program and jurisdiction.RLG also supports PROs through scalable technology platforms designed to improve data collection, reporting, logistics, visibility, and financial management. These tools help connect operational and compliance processes across complex EPR programs.About Reverse Logistics Group (RLG)Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) supports companies, producer responsibility organizations, and public-sector partners with compliance, data management, and take-back programs. RLG’s work helps organizations manage materials, reporting, and program operations across evolving circular economy and EPR requirements.Organizations seeking to understand how RLG may support emerging or evolving EPR obligations are welcome to reach out to learn more. Contact - Reverse Logistics Group

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