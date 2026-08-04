WriterCon 2026 Announces Award-Winning Authors, Top Literary Agents, and Four Days of Publishing Education

WriterCon Attack of the 50-Foot Otter Kathy Green and Lara Bernhardt William Martin, #1 New York Times-bestselling author Lou Berney, Edgar Award-winning novelist

Join the 19th annual WriterCon, September 4-7, 2026, at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel for four days of workshops, networking, and publishing opportunities.

My goal has always been to create a conference that leaves writers with practical knowledge, meaningful relationships, and valuable opportunities.” — William Bernhardt

OKLAHOMA CITY, AL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writers looking to sharpen their craft, connect with publishing professionals, and take meaningful steps toward publication are invited to attend WriterCon 2026, the 19th annual writers conference, taking place September 4 through September 7, 2026, at the historic Skirvin Hilton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.Recognized as one of the country's premier educational events for writers, WriterCon brings together bestselling authors, literary agents, editors, publishers, and industry experts for four days of workshops, panel discussions, networking events, and hands-on learning. Whether attendees are writing their first novel, building a publishing career, or growing an established author business, WriterCon offers practical education and valuable connections that extend well beyond the conference weekend.This year's conference features one of WriterCon's strongest faculty lineups to date, led by #1 New York Times-bestselling author William Martin, who will make his first-ever appearance at WriterCon alongside his son, Dan Martin, an accomplished writer whose career spans video games, television, and Hollywood. The pair will participate in a special onstage conversation, interviewing one another in what marks their first public father-and-son presentation. William Martin has hit the NYT list fourteen times, starting with his first novel, Back Bay and including his most recent book, December ’41.WriterCon 2026 also welcomes Edgar Award-winning novelist Lou Berney, the only Oklahoma author to receive the prestigious Edgar Award, recognizing excellence in crime writing. Joining them are USA Today-bestselling authors Kelsey Humphreys and Lauren Smith."Writers succeed when they connect," said William Bernhardt, bestselling author and founder of WriterCon, “both with one another and with professionals. My goal has always been to create a conference that leaves writers with practical knowledge, meaningful relationships, and valuable opportunities." Bernhardt’s career began with Primary Justice in 1991, the first of many bestsellers. His most recent book is the nonfiction work, The Superman Wars. He can relate to the struggle to publish, having spent many years breaking into the business. “My hope is that WriterCon will make the publishing journey a little easier for the next generation of writers.”One of WriterCon 2026's signature events is Pitchapalooza, where aspiring authors have the opportunity to pitch their books to numerous literary agents at one time. Rather than waiting months for individual submissions, participants receive immediate exposure to publishing professionals while gaining valuable pitching experience in a supportive environment.Throughout the four-day conference, attendees can choose from dozens of educational sessions covering every aspect of the writing and publishing journey. Topics include novel writing, nonfiction, mystery, romance, romantasy, horror, fantasy, historical fiction, character development, dialogue, editing, marketing, book promotion, independent publishing, traditional publishing, and building a long-term author career.Favorite social events also return, including a complimentary Friday lunch, the ever-popular WriterCon Jeopardy (founder Bernhardt is a Jeopardy champion), and WriterCon Karaoke, while 2026 introduces Singo!, a music-themed interactive game that combines songs, fun competition, and networking into one memorable evening.The conference's educational tracks are designed for every stage of the writing journey. First-time writers can learn the fundamentals of storytelling and publishing, while experienced authors can explore advanced marketing strategies, publishing trends, business development, and techniques for expanding their readership in today's evolving publishing landscape.WriterCon's combination of nationally recognized speakers, practical instruction, publishing access, and collaborative community has made it a destination conference for writers from across the United States. Every session is designed to give attendees actionable strategies they can implement immediately, whether they are finishing a manuscript, seeking representation, launching a book, or growing a sustainable writing career.The complete conference schedule is now available online. Registration is now open , and early registration is encouraged.About WriterConFounded by bestselling author William Bernhardt, WriterCon is an annual educational conference dedicated to helping writers develop their craft, navigate today's publishing industry, and build successful writing careers. Through workshops, panel discussions, networking events, and direct access to bestselling authors, literary agents, editors, and publishers, WriterCon provides aspiring and established writers with the knowledge, connections, and inspiration to achieve their publishing goals. Now in its nineteenth year, WriterCon continues to foster one of the writing community's most supportive and educational conference experiences. For more information, visit their website.

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