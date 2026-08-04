Aternium Selects Dover, Delaware for First US Heavy Water and High Purity Hydrogen Production Facility

Visual Illustration of Aternium's Hydrogen Production Facility

This investment puts Delaware at the forefront of the next generation of energy and advanced manufacturing...We're proud of the work Andrew Cottone and the Aternium team are doing.” — Matthew Meyer, Governor of Delaware

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aternium, Inc. today announced that it has selected Dover, Delaware, as the location for its first commercial heavy water and electrolytic hydrogen production facility. The company has finalized a definitive agreement of sale for a site at Garrison Oak Technical Park and expects to close in mid-fourth quarter 2026. The facility will serve as Aternium’s flagship U.S. deployment and represents a major step toward establishing a secure domestic supply of heavy water, also known as deuterium oxide, and high purity hydrogen for strategic U.S. industries. The project is expected to bring at least $226 million* in capital investment to Dover, create dozens of direct and support jobs, and generate hundreds of additional construction jobs.

"Delaware has long been home to some of the most innovative companies in American history, and Aternium is building on that legacy by choosing Dover for its first hydrogen facility," said Governor Matt Meyer. "This investment puts Delaware at the forefront of the next generation of energy and advanced manufacturing. By producing deuterium, one of the world's most critical materials for semiconductors, nuclear reactors, fusion energy, and pharmaceuticals, Aternium will become one of, if not the only, domestic producer of this essential resource. We're proud of the work Andrew Cottone and the Aternium team are doing, and even prouder that they're building the future right here in Delaware."

“Delaware is a place where innovation and ideas become steel in the ground and jobs that you can build a good life with,” said Senator Coons. “Aternium is continuing that legacy, bringing their cutting-edge technology to Dover that will grow our economy and create good-paying jobs. I’m grateful for their partnership and the leadership of the City of Dover in bringing this exciting project to life.”

"Delaware has long been a place where innovation and manufacturing go hand in hand, and Aternium's decision to invest in Dover is a testament to our state’s leadership in both," said U.S. Representative Sarah McBride. "This project will help create good-paying jobs in our state, strengthen critical domestic supply chains, and help continue Delaware's leadership in the industries driving America's future. I'm excited to welcome Aternium to the First State."

The project is designed to strengthen U.S. supply-chain resilience for deuterium, a strategic material used in semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, advanced electronics, nuclear energy, defense and emerging fusion technologies. Today, the United States lacks commercial-scale domestic heavy water production, leaving key sectors dependent on adversarial foreign sources for a material increasingly relevant to energy security, advanced manufacturing, and national competitiveness.

"Aternium's decision to establish its first U.S. production facility in Dover is a defining moment for our city," said Mayor Robin R. Christiansen. "This project reflects the confidence innovative companies have in Dover and reinforces our city's growing role in advanced manufacturing. We are proud to welcome Aternium and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our community for years to come."

“Dover is the right location to launch Aternium’s vision for rebuilding a critical American supply chain,” said Dr. Andrew Cottone, Founder and CEO of Aternium. “This facility will help secure domestic access to an essential strategic material, create high-quality careers, support advanced manufacturing, and reinforce America’s leadership in energy, technology, and national security.”

The Dover facility is expected to be the first in a planned network of production sites across the Mid-Atlantic region, enabling a reliable, resilient, and scalable supply platform for customers as demand grows. Aternium’s broader development strategy includes additional facilities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

"Aternium's decision to locate its first production facility in Dover is a major win for Central Delaware," said Linda Parkowski, Executive Director of Kent Economic Partnership. "This project is a testament to what can be accomplished through strong collaboration between the private sector and our local and state partners. We are proud to have supported Aternium throughout this process and look forward to the creation of high-quality, well-paying jobs and the positive economic impact this investment will bring to our community."

Aternium is advancing engineering, permitting, and stakeholder engagement activities as the project moves toward execution. The company’s development program aligns with national priorities around energy security, domestic manufacturing capacity, critical materials independence, and the growth of next-generation industrial infrastructure.

About Aternium

Aternium, Inc. is a U.S.-based company developing large-scale production of high purity hydrogen and heavy water. The company is focused on delivering safe, continuous, and cost-effective production of high-purity industrial feedstocks that support clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and critical supply-chain resilience. Aternium combines scientific expertise in chemical manufacturing with advanced digital technology to make hydrogen and deuterium-based products reliable, scalable, and commercially viable. Learn more at Aternium.com.

In 2026, the Philadelphia Business Journal named Aternium one of the region’s top ten startups to watch.

About the Kent Economic Partnership

The Kent Economic Partnership is the Economic Development Agency for Kent County, focusing on business attraction and retention programs, and promoting better employment opportunities for Central Delaware residents. In support of economic development that creates and sustains a diverse business climate in Central Delaware, the Kent Economic Partnership is joined by municipal governments and the private sector to create a unified voice for the County.

*based on business model and feasibility study budget calculations

Aternium Plant Concept

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