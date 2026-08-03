Black Business Month Fuels Magical Tresses’ 120-Day Challenge as Shoppers Rally Behind Black-Owned Brands

April Showers shares Magical Tresses as the #1 Selling Black-owned haircare brand for kids. Afro Unicorn Magical Tresses Logo

Community support at Walmart and CVS fuels new retail opportunities while highlighting how everyday shoppers can help strengthen Black-owned brands.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Black Business Month begins, Magical Tresses, the #1 selling Black-owned kids’ textured haircare brand, is entering the next phase of its nationwide 120-Day Challenge, a grassroots movement encouraging consumers to shop the brand at Walmart and CVS while helping strengthen the future of Black-owned brands in major retail.Launched one month ago, the campaign was born from the realities facing many Black-owned businesses in today’s economy. As inflation continues to strain household budgets, rising gas prices make additional shopping trips more difficult, and more than 600,000 Black women have lost their jobs over the past 18 months, every purchase has become more intentional.“We understand that families are making tough financial decisions right now,” said April Showers, founder of Magical Tresses and Afro Unicorn. “We’re not asking people to spend money they don’t have. We’re simply asking that when you’re already shopping at Walmart or CVS, choose Magical Tresses. Those purchases send a powerful message that consumers want Black-owned brands to remain visible and continue growing in major retail.”Unlike direct-to-consumer sales, purchases made inside retail stores directly influence inventory decisions, shelf placement, future expansion, and new retail opportunities. While online shopping has become second nature for many consumers, sustained in-store performance remains one of the most important factors retailers use when evaluating whether to grow a brand’s retail footprint.Since launching the 120-Day Challenge, supporters from across the country have answered the call by visiting Walmart and CVS stores, clearing shelves, sharing photos and videos of their purchases, and encouraging others to join the movement using #ShopTheBrand. Thousands of consumers have helped transform the campaign into a nationwide conversation about the importance of supporting Black-owned brands where they are sold.In addition to generating significant social engagement, the campaign has been amplified by bloggers, creators, influencers, and supporters nationwide, demonstrating the power of community-driven advocacy for Black-owned brands.The momentum has already created measurable impact. Following the overwhelming social response to the campaign, a new national retailer reached out to begin discussions about bringing Magical Tresses to its shelves, demonstrating how consumer engagement can create new opportunities for Black-owned businesses.“The 120-Day Challenge has grown into something much bigger than Magical Tresses,” added Showers. “It’s become an educational movement. Many consumers don’t realize that where they shop matters just as much as what they buy. Every purchase made inside a retail store becomes a vote for greater representation, future shelf space, and new opportunities for Black-owned brands.”As Black Business Month continues, Magical Tresses is encouraging consumers to keep the momentum going by shopping the brand at Walmart and CVS, sharing their purchases on social media using #ShopTheBrand, and inspiring family and friends to intentionally support Black-owned brands in retail stores.“The goal has never been just to celebrate getting on the shelf,” said Showers. “The goal is to build brands that stay there, continue growing, and make it easier for the next entrepreneur to walk through the door.”The 120-Day Challenge serves as a reminder that behind every product on a retail shelf is a founder, a team, and a community working to create jobs, build generational wealth, and expand opportunities for future entrepreneurs. Every purchase helps demonstrate consumer demand, strengthens retail opportunities, and contributes to the continued growth of Black-owned brands in major retail.About Magical TressesMagical Tresses is the #1 selling Black-owned kids’ textured haircare brand, created to celebrate curls, coils, and waves through high-quality products designed specifically for textured hair. Founded by entrepreneur April Showers, Magical Tresses is available at major retailers, including Walmart and CVS, and continues its mission of helping every child feel seen, celebrated, and confident while inspiring the next generation to believe in themselves.For more information, visit afrounicornhaircare.com Check out Founder, April Showers at IamAprilShowers.com

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