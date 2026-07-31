Tsernoglou Responds to New Sexual Abuse Allegations Out of Interlochen

LANSING, Mich., July 31, 2026 — Earlier this week, the results of an external investigation sanctioned by the Interlochen Center for the Arts revealed that over the course of several decades, nearly 50 adults in leadership roles at Interlochen have been accused of sexually abusing and exploiting over 70 former students.

State Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing), along with state Rep. Betsy Coffia (D-Traverse City) and several other colleagues, have been leading the charge in the Michigan Legislature to investigate Interlochen over allegations of sexual abuse and the center’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

In response to the recently released findings, Tsernoglou released the following statement:

“There are no words that can properly describe how awful, damning and upsetting the findings in this report are. I want to express my sincerest apologies to the more than 70 survivors whose harrowing experiences at Interlochen are highlighted in this report, and to the many survivors who are not included in this report, but who may have had similar, equally horrifying experiences.

“As a society, we must demand better than this. While I applaud Interlochen for allowing an external investigation to take place and for publishing those findings, it by no means excuses the actions of their past.

“This report details a culture at Interlochen of dismissal, ignorance and pedophilia. There are accounts of teachers, administrators and staff members joking with children about their relationships with adult staff members. Of children being permitted to spend the night at the cabins of adult staff. And of administrators telling predators to ‘try not to get involved with any students.’ These are all actions that are inexcusable and unforgivable.

“While there is no debating that time has passed since these actions reportedly took place, I will once again state that the releasing of this report does not mean that Interlochen is off the hook. The report, notably, ‘did not make findings as to the sufficiency, timeliness, or appropriateness of the response [by Interlochen]’, and thus, must not be the end of the story.

“The predators and the staff who caused and allowed this to happen must be held accountable. The stories of those survivors who want to share them publicly must be allowed to be shared. If our state government had knowledge of these abuse allegations, the extent of that knowledge and when it was acquired must come to light. And finally, we must pass legislation that will allow these survivors to seek long overdue justice.

“To me, all the above are non-negotiable. The survivors of these horrific actions must be at the forefront of reform at Interlochen, and I intend to amplify their voices while getting answers for them and the thousands of families who are now wondering whether their child who attended Interlochen was potentially a victim of any of these predators.

“Speaker Matt Hall removed me from my committees for demanding that a state investigation into this matter take place. He claimed that we must wait for the results from this external and independent investigation. Well, the results are in, and they are horrifying. I am once again calling for the Michigan Legislature to conduct an investigation into who knew what and when about the abuses happening at Interlochen. We must act now, Speaker Hall.”

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