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They hoped to fix their immigration status. They got scammed instead

Immigration law scams surged in the past year and a half, since the Trump administration’s crackdown resulted in thousands of new cases flooding the court system, attorneys and immigrant aid groups say.

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They hoped to fix their immigration status. They got scammed instead

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