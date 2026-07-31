ALLIED RESOURCES GROUP PROMOTES CHRISTOPHER J. RUNNION TO PRESIDENT

Christopher Runnion, President ARG

ARG Expands Executive Leadership to Accelerate OneARG Strategy

Chris's strategic vision, operational leadership, and commitment to our employees and clients have helped shape the company we are today. ” — Dennis F. Zatlin, Chief Executive Officer

EXTON, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Resources Group (ARG), a leading multidisciplinary provider of engineering, staffing, inspection, and field services focused on delivering reliable solutions to critical infrastructure clients nationwide, today announced the promotion of Christopher J. Runnion to President, effective immediately.

Runnion, who has been with ARG for 19 years, will oversee the company's day-to-day operations and continue leading strategic initiatives that support growth, operational excellence, and the advancement of ARG's OneARG strategy.

Throughout his tenure, Runnion has played a key leadership role in the company's evolution, guiding initiatives across operations, finance, human resources, technology, marketing, risk management, and corporate strategy. His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening infrastructure, aligning business units, and creating a more integrated and scalable organization.

"Chris has been a driving force behind our growth and success for nearly two decades," said Dennis F. Zatlin, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Resources Group. "His strategic vision, operational leadership, and commitment to our employees and clients have helped shape the company we are today. As we continue to grow and execute our long-term vision, Chris is exceptionally well-positioned to lead the next phase of ARG's evolution."

As President, Runnion will continue to focus on enhancing organizational performance, supporting ARG's operating companies, and delivering exceptional value to clients while advancing the company's long-term growth objectives.

"I am honored by the opportunity to serve as President of ARG," said Runnion. "Our success has always been rooted in the strength of our people, our relationships, and our commitment to delivering outstanding service. I look forward to building on that foundation as we continue to grow, innovate, and create new opportunities for our clients and employees."

Zatlin will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer, providing strategic leadership and focusing on the company's long-term vision and growth initiatives.



ABOUT ALLIED RESOURCES GROUP (ARG)

Headquartered in Exton, PA, Allied Resources Group is a multidisciplinary provider of engineering, staffing, inspection, and field services focused on delivering reliable solutions to critical infrastructure clients nationwide. ARG’s portfolio of companies spans industries including power and utilities, energy, manufacturing, life sciences, and technology. With over 400 employees and a growing national footprint, ARG is committed to driving innovation, safety, and performance at every stage of the project lifecycle.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER J. RUNNION (PRESIDENT)

Christopher J Runnion, President, originally joined the ARG family in 2008 as the Senior Vice President of CATSI. With a wealth of expertise in strategic planning, contract negotiation, and operations management, he transitioned to his current role in 2019. With a tenure of over a decade, Christopher has played an instrumental role in propelling ARG’s remarkable growth while remaining resolute in his belief that treating all employees with respect and fairness will, in turn, cultivate a team that extends the same level of exceptional treatment to our valued clients. As a steadfast presence in our corporate office, he offers unwavering guidance and leadership, fostering a cohesive and motivated team atmosphere. His influence spans across all ARG’s subsidiaries as he adeptly fulfills the COO position for each company. His dedication to excellence and proven track record continue to contribute significantly to our ongoing success.

ABOUT DENNIS F. ZATLIN (CEO)

Dennis F. Zatlin is the President and CEO of ARG, a position he has held for two decades. He founded the company through the acquisition of Allied Resources Technical Consultants, a boutique staffing agency. Over the years, Zatlin strategically expanded the ARG portfolio through startups and acquisitions, resulting in a group of six companies under the ARG umbrella. This alliance of multi-disciplinary teams enables ARG to provide technical services to its infrastructure clients at various levels. Before his entrepreneurial journey, Dennis gained experience in engineering consulting, progressing from an accountant to the VP of Operations at a prominent engineering firm. Notably, he was honored with an Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2023 for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to supporting organizations with a positive impact in the Philadelphia region.

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