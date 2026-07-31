Cumberland County Honors Vineland Fire Department Station 5 Land SAR Unit for Heroic Rescue
The Cumberland County Board of County Commissioners recently recognized the Vineland Fire Department Station 5 Land Search and Rescue (Land SAR) Unit for their heroic actions in locating and assisting a missing person in Monroeville.
On June 7, 2026, the Land SAR Unit was dispatched at approximately 4:00 p.m. to assist with a missing person search. After arriving around 5:00 p.m. and receiving their assignment, the team located the victim by approximately 6:15 p.m., allowing medical personnel to provide immediate care.
In recognition of their lifesaving efforts, the Commissioners commended the unit for their courage, professionalism, and dedication to protecting the residents of Cumberland County and neighboring communities.
The proclamation was presented during the Vineland City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Those honored included Chief Kraus, Deputy Chief Fiocchi, Captain Smith, and Firefighters Mills, Tolotti, and Hoxworth.
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