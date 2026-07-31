Space Force Association Space Coast Chapter to Launch 'Guardian History & Heritage Series' with USSF Uniform Donation
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) Space Coast Chapter will host the inaugural event in its "Guardian History & Heritage Series" on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Veterans Museum and Education Center (VMEC), 302 Vermont Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida. The event is presented in partnership with VMEC.
The program will feature the donation of an active-duty U.S. Space Force (USSF) uniform to VMEC's permanent collection. Florida State Senator Tom Wright (District 8), Chair of the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, Space, and Domestic Security, will attend as a guest.
The public and press are invited to attend. The ceremony will open with a presentation of Colors by U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadets, followed by a briefing on SFA and USSF activities in the Space Coast region. A reception will follow the program.
The uniform being donated belongs to Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA) Senior Master Sergeant (SMSgt) Ernesto Bottoms, who has served over 18 years in combined military service. SMSgt Bottoms currently serves as Operations SEA at Space Launch Delta 45, where he has supported Eastern Range operations, including more than 204 launches over a two-year period. He previously served as the Advanced Echelon (ADVON) Senior Enlisted Leader for USSF Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM), where he supported the establishment of STARCOM's headquarters at Patrick Space Force Base.
According to SFA, this is the first donation of a current USSF uniform to a civilian-accessible regional museum, as distinct from family memorial donations or federally managed repositories.
"The SFA Space Coast Chapter is based near the Eastern Range and works with regional partners, including Senator Tom Wright, to support the Space Force and the Space Coast aerospace community," said Chelsie Bottoms, SFA Space Coast Chapter President. "True readiness also relies on preserving the legacy of those who paved the way. Through this Guardian History & Heritage Series, in partnership with the Veterans Museum and Education Center, we're proud to support the donation of this uniform in recognition of our Guardians' professionalism and service."
Event Details
• What: Guardian History & Heritage Series launch and USSF uniform donation
• When: Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 4-6 p.m.
• Where: Veterans Museum and Education Center, 302 Vermont Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
• Who: Space Force Association Space Coast Chapter, Veterans Museum and Education Center; guest attendee Florida State Senator Tom Wright
About Space Force Association (SFA)
The Space Force Association is the only nonprofit solely dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and advancing American and global spacepower. SFA is a community of Guardians, veterans, industry leaders, educators, and space professionals united around a shared purpose, with local chapters around the globe. SFA's mission is to champion a strong Space Force, uplift its Guardians, and serve as the premier national association uniting the public and private sectors in that shared purpose. SFA's vision is a future where a dominant U.S. Space Force, supported by an engaged and educated public, ensures the space domain remains secure and accessible for all.
About Veterans Museum and Education Center (VMEC)
The Veterans Museum and Education Center (VMEC) in Daytona Beach collects, documents, and presents artifacts and personal accounts related to American service members. VMEC provides public education on the U.S. Armed Forces through its collections and programming.
Emily Honhart
The program will feature the donation of an active-duty U.S. Space Force (USSF) uniform to VMEC's permanent collection. Florida State Senator Tom Wright (District 8), Chair of the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, Space, and Domestic Security, will attend as a guest.
The public and press are invited to attend. The ceremony will open with a presentation of Colors by U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadets, followed by a briefing on SFA and USSF activities in the Space Coast region. A reception will follow the program.
The uniform being donated belongs to Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA) Senior Master Sergeant (SMSgt) Ernesto Bottoms, who has served over 18 years in combined military service. SMSgt Bottoms currently serves as Operations SEA at Space Launch Delta 45, where he has supported Eastern Range operations, including more than 204 launches over a two-year period. He previously served as the Advanced Echelon (ADVON) Senior Enlisted Leader for USSF Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM), where he supported the establishment of STARCOM's headquarters at Patrick Space Force Base.
According to SFA, this is the first donation of a current USSF uniform to a civilian-accessible regional museum, as distinct from family memorial donations or federally managed repositories.
"The SFA Space Coast Chapter is based near the Eastern Range and works with regional partners, including Senator Tom Wright, to support the Space Force and the Space Coast aerospace community," said Chelsie Bottoms, SFA Space Coast Chapter President. "True readiness also relies on preserving the legacy of those who paved the way. Through this Guardian History & Heritage Series, in partnership with the Veterans Museum and Education Center, we're proud to support the donation of this uniform in recognition of our Guardians' professionalism and service."
Event Details
• What: Guardian History & Heritage Series launch and USSF uniform donation
• When: Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 4-6 p.m.
• Where: Veterans Museum and Education Center, 302 Vermont Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
• Who: Space Force Association Space Coast Chapter, Veterans Museum and Education Center; guest attendee Florida State Senator Tom Wright
About Space Force Association (SFA)
The Space Force Association is the only nonprofit solely dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and advancing American and global spacepower. SFA is a community of Guardians, veterans, industry leaders, educators, and space professionals united around a shared purpose, with local chapters around the globe. SFA's mission is to champion a strong Space Force, uplift its Guardians, and serve as the premier national association uniting the public and private sectors in that shared purpose. SFA's vision is a future where a dominant U.S. Space Force, supported by an engaged and educated public, ensures the space domain remains secure and accessible for all.
About Veterans Museum and Education Center (VMEC)
The Veterans Museum and Education Center (VMEC) in Daytona Beach collects, documents, and presents artifacts and personal accounts related to American service members. VMEC provides public education on the U.S. Armed Forces through its collections and programming.
Emily Honhart
Space Force Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.