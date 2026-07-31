Animal Keeper – Bergen County Zoo – Department of Parks

Organizational Overview:

The Bergen County Zoo provides a clean, aesthetically pleasing facility that meets or exceeds the physical, environmental, and behavioral needs of the animals in its care. The goal of the zoo is to develop and maintain exhibits which emphasize natural behavior, encourage longevity, and promote breeding success. The zoo provides a unique and effective educational experience that fosters an appreciation for the interrelationships between the animals and their environments. It provides an enjoyable recreational experience for the residents and visitors of Bergen County.

Job Description:

This employment opportunity is to serve as the Animal Keeper at the Bergen County Zoo. Under direction, feeds and cares for mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians in accordance with established programs; carries out regular husbandry programs of cages, pens, paddocks, and other areas; provides daily enrichment to animal collection in accordance with AZA and USDA guidelines. Does related work as required.

Job Responsibilities:

Ability to care for and feed domesticated and non-domesticated animals.

Works with other animal keepers and staff members to ensure optimal care for the animals housed within the facility.

Carries out a regular scheduled program designed to ensure prompt feeding, cleaning and care to the animal collection assigned.

Reports immediately any mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians that are not well.

Carries out daily husbandry program involved in keeping cages, pens, paddocks, and animal areas in good repair and in a manner that ensures maximum cleanliness and neatness for the health and safety of the animals.

Performs minor repairs to animal displays and exhibits.

Provides daily enrichment in accordance with the facility’s program, AZA and USDA guidelines.

Carefully follows enforces established zoo safety regulations relating to the protection of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians in a manner that ensures maximum protection to them and maximum safety to the public.

Works to meet and exceed the AZA guidelines for animal welfare. Supports the Bergen County’s Zoo vision and mission statement.

Actively participates in professional development through webinars, online courses and county mandated courses to improve job knowledge.

Maintains positive relationships within the work environment. Ability to work harmoniously with associates and people visiting the zoo.

Ability to interact with the public in a positive manner, providing educational information regarding the zoo and the animals.

Schedule:

Full time (40 hours/week).

Occasional overtime as needed.

Applicants must be able and willing to work flexible hours, weekends, and holidays.

Education Requirements:

A.S or B.S. degree in biology, life sciences or related field. Sufficient relevant experience will be considered.

Other Requirements:

One year of experience in the care and feeding of non-domesticated animals in a zoological park, game, nature farm or other animal sanctuary.

Physical ability to perform strenuous work, including the ability to lift up to 50 pounds.

Physical ability to work outdoors in all weather conditions.

Will be required to learn to utilize various types of electronic and/or manual recording and information systems used by the agency, office, or related units.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal).

Appointees will be required to possess a driver’s license valid in New Jersey to perform essential duties of the position.

What we offer:

Health, Dental, and Vision Coverage

Enrollment into the state pension system

Life, Short-term Disability & Long-term Disability coverage

Generous Paid Time Off

Voluntary Deferred Compensation Plan

Tuition Reimbursement

Employee Assistance and Employee Wellness Programs

Salary: Minimum $37,440 / per annum, commensurate with experience

Please send resume and employment application to resume@bergencountynj.gov – put in subject line job applying for, thank you.

The County of Bergen is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Employer.

It has been and will continue to be a fundamental policy of The County of Bergen not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, gender, gender identity, pregnancy, marital status, partnership status, domestic violence victim status, sexual orientation, age, national origin, alienage or citizenship status, veteran or military status, disability, medical condition, genetic information, caregiver status, unemployment status or any other characteristic prohibited by federal, state and/or local laws.

This policy applies to all aspects of employment, including hiring, promotion, demotion, compensation, training, working conditions, transfer, job assignments, benefits, layoff, and termination.

The County of Bergen complies with the New Jersey First Act. An employee’s primary residence must be within the State of New Jersey, or the employee will have 365 days (1 Year) from their date of hire to satisfy the requirement of principal residency.