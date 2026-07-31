FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 29, 2026

Missouri Department of Public Safety Hosts Regional Incident Management Training New course from the ALERRT Center for first responders and response agency leaders is approved for POST Continuing Law Enforcement Education training credit

The Missouri Department of Public Safety's Office of Homeland Security, in partnership with Texas State University's Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center, has launched a series of regional Active Attack Incident Management (AAIM) training courses around the state.

While active shooter response training has grown tremendously in recent years, this new ALERRT Center course focuses specifically on unified incident command to critical incidents in which multiple disciplines and jurisdictions may be involved in the response. Designed to unify first responders and public safety leadership during active shooter and critical incidents, the AAIM curriculum brings together law enforcement, fire, EMS, telecommunicators and emergency managers. Grounded in the principles of the National Incident Management System (NIMS) and Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC), the training focuses on ALERRT's three core objectives: Stop the Killing, Stop the Dying, and Rapid Casualty Evacuation.

Through interactive tabletop exercises and simulation technology, participants learn scalable command and control frameworks, seamless interagency coordination, warm/cold zone management, and rapid medical integration to maximize victim survivability.

Two courses are being offered, a two-day Operators course and a one-day Train-the-Trainer course. Each course is free for Missouri first responders. (To become a certified instructor, participants must register and complete both an Operators Course and a Train-the-Trainer Course.)

The Operators course is eligible for 16 hours of Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Continuing Law Enforcement Education training credit; the Train-the-Trainer course is eligible for eight hours of POST CLEE training credit.

“I highly recommend these courses for first responders, including incident commanders at the highest ranks,” Department of Public Safety Director Mark James said. “Too often, when many different response agencies and/or several different disciplines arrive at a complex, dynamic incident there is a failure to fully implement the NIMS model. These courses and the instructors provide realistic scenarios that will be extremely useful.”

AAIM courses were offered in Regions F and I & July 20-24, 2026. Here are comments from three attendees:

“The ALERRT AAIM course was one of the best trainings I've attended,” Cole County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kyle Renick said. “The instructors were outstanding, and the realistic scenarios reinforced how important it is for law enforcement, fire, and EMS to train together. I'll bring what I learned back to the Cole County Sheriff's Office to help strengthen our response and coordination with our partners.”

“The Active Attack Incident Management course brings first responders from different agencies together, so they understand who needs to take the lead, how command changes as an incident unfolds, and how to work together from the start,” said Travis McLain, Chief - Protection Branch, Missouri Department of Conservation. “Whether we're responding to a multi-vehicle crash, an active shooter, or a natural disaster, training together before a crisis builds the trust and coordination that allow conservation agents and our local public safety partners to respond as one team when our communities need us most. Regardless of the insignia on the uniform patch, we're all there for the same reason—to protect our communities and save lives.”

"The ALERRT AAIM program establishes the core principles of unified active attack incident management and response,” said Cole County Emergency Services Chief Eric Hoy. “Success during an active attack incident depends on every discipline operating from the same playbook and making coordinated decisions under extreme stress. The combination of foundational instruction and realistic operational simulations provides invaluable experience, strengthening interagency trust, refining command and control capabilities, and preparing responders for one of the most complex and consequential incidents our communities may ever face."

Statewide Training Schedule:

Regions B & C:

Operators Course: August 10–11, 2026 | Moberly Parks & Rec Department

Operators Course: August 12–13, 2026 | Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Train-the-Trainer: August 14, 2026 | Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Regions A & H:

Operators Course: August 24–25, 2026 | Missouri Western State University

Operators Course: August 26–27, 2026 | MSHP Troop A Headquarters

Train-the-Trainer: August 28, 2026 | MSHP Troop A Headquarters

Regions D & G:

Operators Course: September 14–15, 2026 | West Plains Civic Center

Operators Course: September 16–17, 2026 | Missouri State University (registration full)

Train-the-Trainer: September 18, 2026 | Missouri State University (registration full)

Region E:

Operators Course: September 21–22, 2026 | Cape Girardeau Police Department

Train-the-Trainer: September 23, 2026 | Cape Girardeau Police Department

Registration & Inquiries:

To register or learn more about course requirements, contact:

Jason Baillargeon, Missouri Department of Public Safety, Office of Homeland Security

Phone: 573-526-4697

jason.baillargeon@dps.mo.gov

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov