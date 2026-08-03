Rock-It Surf Launches SHARKGUARD — The World's First Surfboards and Bodyboards with Integrated Magnetic Shark Deterrence

Patented technology embedded into surfboards delivers science-backed protection for surfers and bodyboarders — no batteries, no compromise on performance

We've created a softboard that surfs as well as any, and also happens to reduce your risk of an unwanted shark encounter. It doesn't make you invincible, but it's a smart precaution with zero downside” — Nick Naylor

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock-It Surf, the Virginia Beach-based soft-top surfboard brand, has launched its SHARKGUARD lineup — a range of surfboards and bodyboards featuring a patented integrated magnetic shark deterrent system. The new SHARKGUARD collection incorporates combined shark-deterrence methods & is now available nationwide through Rock-It Surf's Shopify store and wholesale partners.

Science-Backed Protection Built Into Every Board

SHARKGUARD technology uses multiple epoxy-coated rare-earth neodymium magnets embedded directly into the foam of each board beneath its HDPE slick bottom. This is a magnetic array—with four magnets in the bodyboards and six in each surfboard. The magnets project a magnetic field into the surrounding water, overwhelming the Ampullae of Lorenzini — the electroreceptor sensory organs sharks use to navigate and hunt. The effect causes discomfort to the shark without causing harm, disrupting an unwanted approach before it becomes an encounter.

SHARKGUARD requires no batteries, no charging, and no additional equipment. The deterrence is passive and continuous — built into the board itself.

There is no noticeable weight gain, seams, or bumps from this integration. No batteries or recharging are required. And importantly, the boards surf just as well as all Rock-It Surf products.

The SHARKGUARD lineup also incorporates a visual deterrent: a zebra-stripe pattern on the board's underside, inspired by neurobiological research from the University of Western Australia (2013) suggesting that high-contrast striped patterns deter shark approaches. The dual-layer deterrence — magnetic and visual — reflects Rock-It Surf's commitment to grounding product claims in peer-reviewed science.

Smart, Honest Risk Reduction

Rock-It Surf is transparent about what SHARKGUARD does — and what it doesn't. The company draws a deliberate analogy: wearing a seatbelt doesn't guarantee you survive every car accident, but it meaningfully reduces your risk. SHARKGUARD should be viewed in a similar manner.

Through the brand's own testing and review of existing research, SHARKGUARD's neodymium magnets have demonstrated effectiveness as a deterrent against multiple shark species — including bull sharks, which are responsible for a significant share of nearshore encounters.

The company acknowledges that a full-force ambush strike from a large apex predator — such as a charging great white shark — may not be deterred by magnetic field technology.

The Right Protection for the Right Environment

Context matters. Rock-It Surf's boards are soft-top designs often used in small waves and/or by beginners (including children). This type of board is mostly used in shallow waters with sandy bottoms rather than deep reef passes or remote open-ocean breaks where large pelagic sharks are more commonly found.

The result is a product that addresses a real concern — shark encounters in recreational surf zones — in a way that is passive, permanent, and adds no friction whatsoever to the surfing experience. Parents don't have to remember to charge anything. Kids don't have to wear anything. It's just part of the board.

2026 SHARKGUARD Product Lineup

8' Big Softy with SHARKGUARD — The flagship model. Designed for beginners, families, and all-around summer surfing, the Big Softy combines maximum stability with the full SHARKGUARD magnetic system. Six embedded magnets project protection beneath the board rider.

5'6" Alberto with SHARKGUARD — Purpose-built for kids ages 6–12, the Alberto is a high-volume shortboard fish-tail design that helps young surfers progress faster. Six embedded magnets provide the same level of deterrence in a size built for young riders.

42.5" SHARKGUARD Bodyboard — The world's first bodyboard with integrated magnetic shark deterrence. Four embedded magnets and a 3D lamination process deliver both protection and durability. Built to perform as well as it protects.

All SHARKGUARD boards are manufactured using environmentally sensitive processes: marine wooden stringers with epoxy nano-coating, proprietary EPS foam, UV-resistant soft-top material, and a production facility that uses collected rainwater. No harmful dyes, glues, resins, or toxins are used. Every board carries a one-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Statement from Rock-It Surf Founder

“What we’ve created is a softboard that surfs as well as anything else in its class, and it also happens to reduce your risk of an unwanted shark encounter. It doesn't make you invincible, but it's a smart precaution with zero downside, and it hopefully brings some additional comfort and peace of mind to parents when their kids are paddling out into the water on their own. That's the whole idea."

— Nick, Founder, Rock-It Surf / 1st Light Products, LLC

Availability & Distribution

The SHARKGUARD lineup is available now at rock-itsurf.com. Wholesale inquiries are welcome; the brand serves surf shops, surf camps/schools, rental businesses, outdoor retailers, and specialty co-brand accounts across the United States. Rock-It Surf has also entered into an exclusive distribution partnership for Australia and New Zealand, with international availability expanding in 2026.

Learn more and watch our visual testing at https://www.rock-itsurf.com/pages/sharkguard-bodyboard

Sharkguard Testing with Bull Sharks

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