Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,445 in the last 365 days.

Interstate Commission for Juveniles State Council to Meet on August 10

PRESS RELEASE
For Immediate Release: July 31, 2026
Contact: Alisa Bousa, Public Information Officer, via email or 605.773.2031

PIERRE, S.D.—The South Dakota State Council for the Interstate Commission for Juveniles will meet virtually via Microsoft Teams on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, at 10-11 a.m. CDT.

Teams Meeting Link 
Meeting ID: 253 825 943 474 016  
Passcode: yf98Ss9y
 
The agenda includes a review of open meeting laws, review and approval of Jan. 8, 2026, meeting minutes, quarter one performance measurement assessment, discussion of annual business meeting, and setting the next meeting date in January 2027. 

View the agenda

Individuals requiring assistance should contact the State Court Administrator’s Office at 605-773-3474, at least 48 hours before convening, to make any arrangements.

—30—

About South Dakota Courts: The Unified Judicial System (UJS) consists of the Supreme Court, Circuit Courts and State Court Administrator’s Office. The Supreme Court is the state’s highest court and final decision maker on South Dakota law. The Circuit Courts are the state’s trial courts where criminal proceedings and civil litigation are handled. The State Court Administrator’s Office provides centralized administrative assistance and support services for the South Dakota judiciary. Learn more about UJS.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Interstate Commission for Juveniles State Council to Meet on August 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.