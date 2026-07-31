Interstate Commission for Juveniles State Council to Meet on August 10

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 31, 2026

Contact: Alisa Bousa, Public Information Officer, via email or 605.773.2031

PIERRE, S.D.—The South Dakota State Council for the Interstate Commission for Juveniles will meet virtually via Microsoft Teams on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, at 10-11 a.m. CDT.

Teams Meeting Link

Meeting ID: 253 825 943 474 016

Passcode: yf98Ss9y



The agenda includes a review of open meeting laws, review and approval of Jan. 8, 2026, meeting minutes, quarter one performance measurement assessment, discussion of annual business meeting, and setting the next meeting date in January 2027.

View the agenda.

Individuals requiring assistance should contact the State Court Administrator’s Office at 605-773-3474, at least 48 hours before convening, to make any arrangements.

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About South Dakota Courts: The Unified Judicial System (UJS) consists of the Supreme Court, Circuit Courts and State Court Administrator’s Office. The Supreme Court is the state’s highest court and final decision maker on South Dakota law. The Circuit Courts are the state’s trial courts where criminal proceedings and civil litigation are handled. The State Court Administrator’s Office provides centralized administrative assistance and support services for the South Dakota judiciary. Learn more about UJS.