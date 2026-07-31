Interstate Commission for Juveniles State Council to Meet on August 10
PRESS RELEASE
For Immediate Release: July 31, 2026
Contact: Alisa Bousa, Public Information Officer, via email or 605.773.2031
PIERRE, S.D.—The South Dakota State Council for the Interstate Commission for Juveniles will meet virtually via Microsoft Teams on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, at 10-11 a.m. CDT.
Teams Meeting Link
Meeting ID: 253 825 943 474 016
Passcode: yf98Ss9y
The agenda includes a review of open meeting laws, review and approval of Jan. 8, 2026, meeting minutes, quarter one performance measurement assessment, discussion of annual business meeting, and setting the next meeting date in January 2027.
Individuals requiring assistance should contact the State Court Administrator’s Office at 605-773-3474, at least 48 hours before convening, to make any arrangements.
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About South Dakota Courts: The Unified Judicial System (UJS) consists of the Supreme Court, Circuit Courts and State Court Administrator’s Office. The Supreme Court is the state’s highest court and final decision maker on South Dakota law. The Circuit Courts are the state’s trial courts where criminal proceedings and civil litigation are handled. The State Court Administrator’s Office provides centralized administrative assistance and support services for the South Dakota judiciary. Learn more about UJS.
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