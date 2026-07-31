DYRS Teams Up with D.C. United and the Twinning Project to Empower Youth Through Soccer

CONTACT:

Turnesha Fish – 202-294-1061; [email protected]

(WASHINGTON, DC) –The DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS), in partnership with the Twinning Project and D.C. United, is launching a new program at the Youth Services Center (YSC). On July 27, 2026, experienced coaches from D.C. United and the D.C. United Academy began working alongside DYRS staff to deliver soccer‑based courses designed to enhance participants’ physical and mental well-being and promote prosocial behavior. The initiative uses the power of sport to help youth build confidence, strengthen decision‑making abilities, and discover new avenues for personal growth.

Established in the United Kingdom, the Twinning Project pairs Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs with secure facilities to use the universal appeal of soccer as a platform for personal growth and lasting change. By leveraging the discipline and teamwork inherent in the sport, the initiative engages individuals who may be reluctant to participate in traditional educational or vocational programs. Its core objectives include:

Reducing recidivism by preparing participants for success after release,

by preparing participants for success after release, Boosting employability by helping individuals earn valuable qualifications, and

by helping individuals earn valuable qualifications, and Improving well-being by strengthening physical health, mental health, and overall life satisfaction for those in custody.

"We are incredibly proud to be extending the Twinning Project into the District of Columbia Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services,” said Hilton Freund MBE, Chief Executive Officer of Twinning Project USA. “Over the past two years, we have witnessed first-hand the impact that this program has had through our valued partnership with D.C. United and the D.C. Department of Corrections, helping participants develop confidence, resilience, teamwork, and a renewed sense of purpose. Expanding this work to young people in custody represents an important milestone for our organization. Early intervention is critical, and by engaging young people through the power of sport, positive role models, and meaningful mentoring, we have an opportunity to inspire lasting change at a pivotal point in their lives. We are grateful to DYRS for embracing this vision and to D.C. United for continuing to demonstrate how professional sport can be a powerful force for rehabilitation, opportunity, and safer communities."

“D.C. United are proud to build on the success of our partnership with the Twinning Project by launching this new program with the District of Columbia Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS),” said Shanell Mosley, Senior Director, Community Impact & Executive Director of D.C. United Foundation. “Since launching our partnership with the Twinning Project in August 2024, our vision has been to expand this work into the youth space and extend our programming beyond the DC Department of Corrections. We’ve seen firsthand how the game of soccer creates positive change and we're excited to partner with DYRS to meet young people where they are, foster meaningful connections and continue to grow our impact through empowerment, opportunity and service across the DMV.”

Through this partnership, D.C. United coaches will deliver a dynamic blend of classroom-based learning and on‑the‑field soccer instruction to DYRS youth. The curriculum emphasizes leadership development, teamwork, and lifelong learning, providing DYRS youth with practical skills they can carry far beyond the program.

“We’re proud to partner with D.C. United and the Twinning Project to bring this innovative program to the young people in our care,” said DYRS Director Sam Abed. “The Twinning Project aligns perfectly with our mission. At DYRS, we are committed to finding meaningful ways to engage our youth with programs that build skills, expand their education, and support long‑term success.”

For more information about the Twinning Project, please visit www.twinningproject.co.uk and dcunited.com/community/twinning-project.

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About the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS):

The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) is the District of Columbia's cabinet-level agency that administers secure detention, committed residential programs, and community-based alternatives for justice-involved youth. DYRS enhances public safety by partnering with community organizations to support youth in building successful futures, providing opportunities to become productive citizens.

About The Twinning Project:

The Twinning Project partners professional sports teams with custodial facilities to deliver evidence-based sport, education, and employability programs that build hope, belonging, and pathways to positive futures for people in custody.

About D.C. United:

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United is among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.

D.C. United have called the District home for the last 28 seasons and play their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, D.C, which opened in 2018. In addition to D.C. United games, the 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round and is home to America’s number one sportsbook through a partnership with FanDuel Group.

The Black-and-Red train at the United Performance Complex, a state-of-the-art training facility and performance center located in Leesburg, Va. The 40,000-square-foot, 30-acre training facility that opened in 2021, features four outdoor practice fields and a training center equipped with a weight room and recovery facilities.

The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999, and 2004), the Supporters’ Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006, and 2007), and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008, and 2013). For more information and club updates, please visit www.dcunited.com and find us on social media @dcunited.