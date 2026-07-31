Elite Roof and Solar Launches “This Old Roof” Video Series for to Educate and Empower Homeowners

Elite Roof and Solar's new video series "This Old Roof" A thumbnail of one of the This Old Roof educational videos Elite Roof and Solar

Award-Winning Roofer Aims to Improve Homeowners’ Knowledge and Confidence Around Roofing, Solar, and Gutters

Roofing issues can cause significant stress. We believe that more knowledgeable homeowners make better decisions, so we’re proud to produce this content to try to help alleviate some of that stress.” — Mick Koster, Co-owner, Elite Roof and Solar

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Roof and Solar , the Carolina’s most award-winning roofing company, announced today the launch of “ This Old Roof ,” a new educational video series designed to help homeowners better understand their roofs, prevent costly issues, and make confident decisions about their home’s protection and in working with roofing contractors.The series features co-owners Mick Koster and Ross Erickson as well as other Elite Roof and Solar team members as they walk homeowners through roofing specific terminology, materials, common problems, and professional solutions in clear, practical terms. The first several videos focus on roof architectural styles and elements, roof anatomy and terminology, common roof material types and the pros and cons of each type, and the importance of water management and gutter systems. Future episodes are focused on the most common sources of leaks, repair vs. replacement considerations, additional material type details, and trends in roofing technology and the insurance industry. Each video in the series will range in length from as short as 15 seconds to 3-5 minutes on average.The first several videos are now available on Elite Roof and Solar’s YouTube channel, with additional episodes targeted to be released throughout the year. The series will also be shared across social media platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X to reach homeowners wherever they are.“Our goal with ‘This Old Roof’ is to deliver straightforward, expert content that educates homeowners and empowers them to feel more confident in an easily digestible format,” said Mick Koster, Co-owner of Elite Roof and Solar. “Few homeowners ever step foot on their roof and rarely think of it until there is problem. We want people to be able to learn quickly what they need to know to help diagnosis issues, to be better informed regarding the latest technologies being deployed in the roofing, solar, and home construction industry, and to understand the impact of their decisions when choosing a roofing service or replacement option. Roofing issues can cause significant stress. We believe that more knowledgeable homeowners make better decisions, so we’re proud to produce this content to try to help alleviate some of that stress.”The series reflects Elite Roof and Solar’s commitment to being the best roofer in North and South Carolina serving as a trustworthy source for homeowners, offering quality craftsmanship, and sharing their expertise in a professional, non-biased manner in an industry that can sometimes feel confusing, overwhelming, and stressful.For more information and to watch the videos, visit eliteroofandsolar.com or subscribe to the Elite Roof and Solar YouTube channel Elite Roof and Solar serves customers across the Carolinas with offices in Charlotte, NC, Hickory, NC, Boone, NC, Asheville, NC, Winston-Salem, NC, Columbia, SC and from their headquarters in Davidson, NC. Elite Roof and Solar is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, holding an A+ rating, is a GC Licensed Contractor in both North Carolina (#86649) and South Carolina (#124124), and has served over 5,000 customers in the Carolinas with hundreds of 5 star reviews.About Elite Roof and SolarThe Elite Roof & Solar team is driven by a singular purpose – to put a smile on our neighbors’ faces by protecting their families and homes with a safe, beautiful, and innovative roof over their heads. We are the premier roof and solar company in the Carolinas driven to provide superior workmanship, innovative products, award-winning service, and an easy customer buying experience for both residential and commercial customers. We are a veteran owned and operated company with over 5,000+ customers having trusted us for their roofing needs since 2012. As a GAF 3-Star President's Club Award winning roofer, we deliver exceptional roof repair and replacement service that fewer than 100 roofing contractors in the country can match. For more information, visit www.eliteroofandsolar.com www.instagram.com/elite_roof_and_solar/ , , www.linkedin.com/company/elite-roofing-solar

This Old Roof - Roof Architecture and Geometry - Produced by Elite Roof and Solar

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