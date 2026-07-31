An Invitation to the Maine EMS Awards - Aug 27

Honoring Excellence and Embracing Resilience.

Thursday, August 27

Friends of EMS for Maine Ceremony: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Maine EMS Memorial

Award Ceremony: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Hall of Flags, Inside the Maine State Capitol Building

Following the heartbreaking Searsmont explosion, Maine’s EMS and Fire Departments have leaned on one another, found strength in shared grief, and displayed unbreakable resolve.

Now more than ever, it is a time to shine a light on the incredible spirit that defines Maine’s Emergency Medical Services, Clinicians, and Partners.

This gathering is more than a ceremony; it is an opportunity to draw strength from our collective resilience and fiercely celebrate the exceptional clinicians, agencies, and partners who dedicate themselves to caring for the residents and visitors of Maine.

Please join us as we honor our peers and stakeholders, remember those we have lost, and reaffirm the amazing bond that keeps our Maine EMS community standing strong.

Memorial Ceremony Details

The Friends of EMS for Maine will host the annual Memorial and Remembrance Ceremony at the Maine EMS Memorial and Education Site, on the grounds of the State Capitol in Augusta, on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Together, we will honor the individuals who helped lay the foundation of Maine's EMS system, recognize those who continue to keep the system running every day, and remember the EMS professionals who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Please join us as we gather in reflection, gratitude, and remembrance. For more information about the Friends of EMS for Maine, a non-profit organization, please visit FriendsofEMSforMaine.org.

Award Ceremony Details

Join us live on August 27, 2026, at 1:00 PM in the Hall of Flags to honor these incredible leaders and applaud this year's winners. This annual ceremony is our chance to unite as a statewide community, reflect on our shared mission, and celebrate the extraordinary dedication of Maine’s EMS professionals.