MoDOT to close Interstate 70 lanes at Foristell interchange overnight Friday, August 7

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – Crews with the Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville Project will close one lane of eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 at the Route T/W Foristell interchange (mile marker 203.8) Friday, August 7 from 7 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, August 8 for removal of the old Foristell interchange bridge. Traffic in both directions will be reduced to one lane and traffic detoured up and over the interchange ramps. All work is weather permitting.

Route T, Route W, Veterans Memorial Parkway and North Outer Road traffic will not have access to, from, or across I-70 during the bridge removal starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 7. Motorists should use nearby interchanges at Wright City, David Hoekel Parkway or Wentzville Parkway to access I-70 and the outer roads.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention in work zones, drive the posted work zone speed limit, and allow extra time for travel. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

This work is part of the second project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million Design-Build project that will improve the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville. The project was awarded to the Improve 70 Alliance team in November 2024. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2028.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

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