Forward 44: MoDOT seeking input on potential impacts to the Dr. Henry A. and Amalia Uhlemeyer Access

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input regarding possible impacts to the Dr. Henry A. and Amalia Uhlemeyer Access to the Bourbeuse River. These impacts are related to the interchange improvement project at I-44 and U.S. 50.

As part of the project to improve the I-44 and U.S. 50 interchange, MoDOT is considering ways to enhance motorist safety and extend the lifespan of the I-44 bridge over the Bourbeuse River.

To support these improvements, the project may impactAlso, due to the proximity of construction to Uhlemeyer Access, temporary closures of both the access road and river entry are possible during certain phases of the project.

MoDOT is seeking feedback from community members and local stakeholders to better understand how this work may affect access and to minimize impacts wherever possible.

The project is currently scheduled to be awarded to a design-build contractor in Spring 2027, with construction beginning in Fall 2027. At this time, MoDOT is still in the early phase of collecting public comments, and changes to Dr. Henry A. and Amilia Uhlemeyer Access have not been confirmed or finalized.

The Dr. Henry A. and Amalia Uhlemeyer Access to the Bourbeuse River is owned by the Missouri Department of Conservation. For more information, visit: Dr. Henry A. and Amalia Uhlemeyer Access | Missouri Department of Conservation

Anyone wishing to comment on the project’s possible impacts to the Dr. Henry A. and Amalia Uhlemeyer Access may do so by Friday, August 21 using the following options:

Online: https://www.modot.org/projects/SLForward44

E-mail: SLForward44@modot.mo.gov

Mail (postmarked by Friday, August 21):

Forward 44: U.S. 50 Interchange Improvements Project

Missouri Department of Transportation

1590 Woodlake Drive

Chesterfield, MO 63017

For more information on the project, visit: Forward 44: U.S. 50 Interchange Improvements Project | Missouri Department of Transportation.

###