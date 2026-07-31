Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,444 in the last 365 days.

Route 61 in Cape Girardeau County Reduced for Sidewalk Repairs

Sikeston― Route 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform sidewalk repairs.    

 This section of roadway is located near East Park Street in Jackson, Missouri. 

 Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, August 17 through Friday, August 21 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.  

The work zone will be marked with signs.  Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. 

 For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Kevin Plott at (573) 472-9034, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast. 

 

### 

facebook.com/MoDOTSoutheast 

twitter.com/MoDOTSoutheast 

youtube.com/MoDOTSoutheast 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Route 61 in Cape Girardeau County Reduced for Sidewalk Repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.