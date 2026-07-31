Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) Funding Now Available for Fiscal Year 2027
Application period 7/31/2026 through 8/31/2026
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking projects to be funded with Traffic
Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) funds.
The Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) allows local public agencies (LPAs)
to receive engineering assistance for studying traffic engineering issues, such as traffic
safety or operational problems. LPAs awarded funding must utilize approved TEAP
consultants from the LPA On-Call Consultant List to perform a traffic study.
Typical traffic engineering related projects include: corridor safety and/or operational
analysis, intersection(s) safety and/or operational analysis, speed limit review, sign
inventory, pedestrian/bike route analysis, ADA transition plans, parking issues, and other
traffic studies, etc.
This program call will award a total of $120,000 in TEAP funds to local public
agencies. Agencies are reimbursed for eligible project costs at a rate of 80 percent, up
to $12,000 per project, with the local agency providing a minimum 20 percent match. If
the total project cost is greater than $15,000, the local agency will be responsible for any
projects costs exceeding $12,000. Awarded projects must be completed by May 21,
2027.
Please contact Andrew Seiler with questions related to the TEAP program and/or
application at Andrew.Seiler@modot.mo.gov, or (573) 508-2228. Applications must be
submitted by August 31, 2026 via e-mail to Andrew.Seiler@modot.mo.gov.
Project awards will be announced in September 2025.
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