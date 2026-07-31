Bill signed creating license plate to raise funds for colon cancer awareness in honor of late Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin

STATE HOUSE – Legislation sponsored by Sen. Pamela J. Lauria and Rep. Susan R. Donovan was ceremonially signed into law today to create a special license plate that will support colon cancer awareness efforts in honor of the late Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin. The legislation (2026-S 2413, 2026-H 7376Aaa) creates the “Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island – Maryellen Goodwin” license plate in honor of Whip Goodwin, who represented the Smith Hill neighborhood in Providence in the Senate from 1986 until her passing in 2023 following a battle with colon cancer. A portion of the proceeds from the specialty plate will go to the Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island to support its efforts to raise awareness of colon cancer. “We are proud to honor Maryellen in this way for all her efforts,” said Senator Lauria (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East Providence). “Long before her own diagnosis, she worked diligently on efforts to ensure that Rhode Islanders had affordable access to necessary cancer screenings, prevention and treatment. She would be humbled to know that in her name, that effort will continue in Rhode Island.” Said Representative Donovan (D-Dist. 69, Bristol, Portsmouth), who chairs the House Health and Human Services Committee, “Early and regular screening is absolutely critical for catching colon cancer early, particularly since it has been becoming more common among younger people. Money raised through the sale of this plate will help spread that message and save lives – and that is truly the best tribute to Maryellen’s memory.” Representative Donovan said she also introduced the legislation in memory of Meredith Potthast, who passed away from colon cancer at the age of 33 in 2023 after a five-year battle. Meredith was the daughter of Pam and Rusty Mirick of Bristol, constituents of Representative Donovan who attended the bill signing ceremony. The bill was ceremonially signed today by Gov. Daniel J. McKee following its approval by the General Assembly in June. The signing was attended by members of Whip Goodwin’s family. IN PHOTO: From left, Rep. Susan R. Donovan, Gov. Dan McKee and Sen. Pamela J. Lauria. For more information, contact:

Meredyth R. Whitty, Publicist

State House Room 20

Providence, RI 02903

(401) 222-1923



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