Fort Irwin DPW Upgrades Community Spaces with Solar Shades and LED Lighting for Year-Round Comfort

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — While the expanses of the Mojave Desert replicate harsh combat environments, the permanent party Soldiers and their Families who call the National Training Center home need a reprieve from the elements.

To combat the High Desert sun and maximize the usability of outdoor spaces, the Fort Irwin Directorate of Public Works (DPW) is installing expansive new solar shades and upgraded LED lighting systems across the garrison. The heavy-duty canopies offer immediate cooling relief, making temperatures underneath feel up to 20 degrees cooler than exposed areas.

“DPW’s installation of solar shades provides a vital layer of protection and comfort for our community,” said Col. Steven L. Chadwick, the Fort Irwin garrison commander. “By blocking sunlight during the day and providing bright LED lighting at night, these structures make recreational and administrative spaces, like the Blue Track and Visitor’s Center much more convenient and welcoming for everyone.”

The initiative greatly enhances safety and accessibility around the installation, allowing visitors and residents to safely integrate outdoor activities into their daily routines while consulting the military’s wet bulb globe temperature index for dangerous heat stress levels.

“The new shades and lighting allow families and off-duty personnel to safely and comfortably spend time outdoors whenever it fits their schedule,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Demarius Lyles, the Fort Irwin garrison command sergeant major. “Whether it’s finding a cool zone on the RV Park playground or enjoying a safe evening run under the new lights, DPW is protecting our community while vastly improving our everyday experience.”

Ultimately, the upgrades turn previously exposed environments into accessible community hubs.

“For Fort Irwin Families, these upgrades are an incredible convenience and a major boost to our quality of life,” Chadwick continued. “They are vital improvements ensuring that our Soldiers can focus on accomplishing NTC’s mission with minimal distraction.”